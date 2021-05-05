GRAINS-Corn in the US exceeds an eight-year high due to concerns about world supply

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO (Reuters) – US corn futures hit their highest price in eight years on Wednesday, and wheat and soybeans also rose on supply concerns.

* In the corn market, the biggest gains were made in the December contract, which corresponds to the US crop to be harvested in the fall, when farmers are focused on planting.

* The corn market is “on a mission to get more acres” with high prices driving farmers to increase plantings, said Rich Feltes, head of market information at RJ O’Brien brokerage.

* Chicago’s most active corn contract was up 9.25 cents to $ 7.06 a bushel at 1755 GMT, after trading at $ 7.08, the highest level since March 2013. December corn was up 18 cents to a maximum for the contract of $ 5,985.

* Chicago wheat added 15.25 cents to $ 7.42 per bushel and soybeans advanced 3.75 cents to $ 15.42 per bushel.

* The United States Department of Agriculture reported that China canceled the purchases of 140,000 tons of corn in the country for delivery in the 2020/2021 marketing season, following the recent price hike.

* However, the USDA also reported that exporters sold 184,100 tons of US corn to Mexico and 147,320 tons to unknown buyers.

* In Brazil, a rival corn producer and exporter, weather forecasts showed few signs of rain relief for dry crop growing areas in the south, analysts said. Unfavorable conditions kept the focus on global supply problems.

* Brazil’s second annual harvest is seen as crucial to boost short-term availability ahead of the US harvest later in the year.

(Information by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Sybille de la Hamaide in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)