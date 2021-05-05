GRAINS-Corn exceeds $ 7 per bushel in most active contract for the first time since 2013

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO (Reuters) – U.S. corn futures topped $ 7 a bushel on Tuesday on the busiest contract for the first time since 2013 on concerns about tight global supplies.

* Rising prices have done little to curb robust demand for corn used for feed and ethanol, opening the door for the market to extend its earnings, analysts said.

* There has been no “destruction of demand” amid strong profitability for meat production, said Greg Heckman, CEO of global grain operator Bunge Ltd.

* Asian feed manufacturers are opting for wheat over corn in animal rations, although Heckman said feeding cattle with more wheat in China is temporary.

* “We have good animal profitability and good demand right now,” Heckman said in a call with analysts.

* The most traded corn contract on the Chicago Stock Exchange was up 22 cents at $ 7.0150 a bushel at 1620 GMT. The market previously reached $ 7.0325 a bushel, the highest price for the most active contract since March 2013.

* Futures on the most active wheat contract were gaining 8.50 cents at $ 7.2650 a bushel on the Chicago Stock Exchange. Soybeans totaled 18.50 cents at $ 15.4250 a bushel, close to the eight-year high it hit last week.

* Corn gains helped drive up soybean and wheat prices, traders said.

* Oilseed inventories are also tight, keeping the soybean market supported by concerns about reduced demand for vegetable oil in India due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

* In Brazil, weather forecasts showed few signs of rain for dry corn-growing areas in the south, keeping global supplies attentive despite planting progress in the United States. Brazil’s second annual harvest is key to boosting short-term availability ahead of the US harvest later in the year.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore. Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)