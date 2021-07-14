GRAINS-Corn and soybeans rise amid concerns about the weather in the US

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, U.S., Jul 14 (.) – U.S. corn and soybean futures hit more than a week highs on Wednesday as forecasts call for dry weather in the Midwest crop belt next week and because dryness continued in the northern plains, threatening crop prospects, analysts said.

* At 1758 GMT, December corn in Chicago was up 16.25 cents to $ 5.57 a bushel, after hitting $ 5.6275, its highest since July 2.

* Soybeans for August were up 35.5 cents at $ 14.5025 a bushel, and new crop for November was up 27.5 cents at $ 13.79.

* “The two-week forecast does not consider rainfall in the Northern Plains and Canada,” said Dan Cekander, president of DC Analysis. While the outlook called for beneficial rainfall this week in parts of the Midwest corn belt, it would not reach some areas.

* “Next week is dry. We will head into July with minimal rainfall. Not ideal,” Cekander said.

* July is the main pollination period for corn, a key phase in determining yield, while August is more important for soybeans.

* Drought concerns persist in the Northern Plains and Canada.

* “Dry weather is expected to continue in the Northern Plains for at least the next 10 days, which will maintain severe stress on spring wheat, corn, and soybeans (…) Temperatures will also rise in the north of the Plains next week, adding heat stress to crops, “said space technology company Maxar.

* Spring Wheat futures on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange rose, with the September benchmark contract gaining 12.25 cents at $ 8.74 a bushel after peaking at $ 8.7825 for the contract.

* Red common winter wheat futures posted even higher gains, with the September contract rising 20 cents to $ 6.5375 a bushel, reflecting fund-driven short hedging.

* Commodity funds hold a net short position in wheat, making the market prone to short hedging.

* The decline in the dollar provided support, making US grains more attractive in the export market.

* The dollar fell after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in prepared remarks to Congress that the economy was “still a long way off” from the levels the central bank wanted to see before reducing its monetary support.

(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)