GRAINS-Corn and soybeans plummet due to the weather in the US and sales of raw materials

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Jun 17 (.) – U.S. corn and soybean futures fell sharply on Thursday, pressured by prospects for rain and cooler temperatures in the Midwest crop belt, as well as overall sales in the Midwest. the commodities sector, analysts said.

* Wheat also followed the trend and fell.

* Corn on the Chicago Stock Exchange fell 40 cents, its daily limit, to $ 6.33 a bushel. Soybeans for July fell $ 1.12 to $ 13.365 a bushel and the November new crop lost 88.25 cents to $ 12.55, falling below $ 13 for the first time since April.

* July CBOT wheat was down 24.25 cents to $ 6.385 a bushel.

* Grains followed the fall of oil and gold after the sharp rise in the dollar after the Federal Reserve of the United States signaled that it could raise interest rates at a much faster pace than previously assumed.

* Soybean oil on the CBOT for July fell from its extended daily limit of 5.5 cents to 56.57 cents per pound, nearly 9% on the day, after global vegetable oil markets fell back from highs of several years.

* Traders expect the rains to ease the dry areas of the US corn belt over the next two weeks, improving production prospects.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)