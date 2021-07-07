Grain Management acquires Conexao and announces its presence in Latin America

The exclusive regional services of Conexão Group make it an extraordinary growth partner in a rapidly expanding market

WASHINGTON, July 07, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Grain Management, LLC (“Grain” or the “Firm”), a leading private investment firm specializing exclusively in broadband technology and the global communications industry, just announced the purchase of Conexão Group (“Conexao”), one of the largest providers of high-speed Internet services in the Northeast and Southeast regions of Brazil.

Conexao is one of the fastest growing Brazilian high-speed Internet providers, with more than 450,000 subscribers and more than 20,000 corporate clients. The company also owns its entire network of approximately 8,400 miles (over 13,500 km) of fiber, making it a strong platform for growth. As the center of many telecommunications expansion opportunities in Latin America, Brazil occupies a privileged place for investment in what is currently a highly fragmented market. The strong rebound in broadband demand, coupled with attractive macroeconomic and currency factors, also supports the activity of seasoned investors looking to partner with strong companies.

“The set of strategic and organic growth opportunities through the Conexao acquisition is strong,” said David Grain, founder and CEO of Grain. «Telecommunications are growing robustly in Brazil and are consistent with the macroeconomic trends around which our Firm invests. The capital and expertise that Grain brings to this landscape presents an irresistible investment case for our team and our investors. ”

Ricardo Rodríguez, director of the investment team at Grain, stated: “Conexao has a track record of excellence, an exceptional management team and a highly skilled group of employees, which is a perfect fit with Grain’s data-driven operational approach. . The current shortage of fiber to the home in Brazil makes Conexao an ideal platform for expansion in a strong and growing regional market.

“In terms of values, industry orientation, track record and cultural adaptation, Grain meets all of our needs for an impact partner,” said Conexao CEO Gilbert Minionis. “Grain’s expertise has the potential to create significant momentum for our business as we continue to grow.”

BTG Pactual SA was Grain’s financial advisor on this transaction. Mattos Filho, Veiga Filho, Marrey Jr. e Quiroga Advogados and Alston & Bird provided legal advice.

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading private investment firm specializing in broadband infrastructure and technology companies connecting the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, Grain invests exclusively in the telecommunications sector, using a rigorous data-driven process and deep industry experience to identify investment opportunities in key areas of the telecommunications infrastructure, such as fiber networks, wireless spectrum and mobile phone towers. For more information, visit www.graingp.com.

About Conexão Group

Conexão Group provides broadband services using mainly fiber-to-the-home technology to more than 450,000 homes and 20,000 business clients in six states in the northeast of Brazil (Rio Grande do Norte, Paraiba, Ceará and Bahia) and the southeast (San Pablo and Minas Gerais). Conexão Group operates multiple brands, such as CABO, Multiplay, Conexao, Outcenter and StarWeb, among others.

Conexão Group prides itself on its excellent customer experience and decades of state-of-the-art technology in providing broadband connectivity, subscription television, telephone services, and corporate IT services. Its proprietary infrastructure encompasses more than 13,500 kilometers (approximately 8,400 fiber miles) of high-end fiber optic and HFC networks, reaching more than 1.4 million customers.

