Recent data released by the Ministry of Agriculture reveal that the Covid-19 pandemic faced by the world did not affect the progress of the Brazilian grain harvest. With rural producers maintaining their activities, the grain production estimate went from 251.9 million tons to 251.8 million tons, a decrease of approximately 100 thousand tons. Record harvest levels are maintained, according to the 7th Crop Survey released by Companhia Nacional de Abastecimento (Conab). The information is reinforced by the CEO of the VMX Agro Group, Carlos Cesar Floriano, an expert in the sector.

The total cultivated area is estimated at 65.1 million hectares. Soy and corn are the products that drive the good result. Soy must have a production of 122.1 million tons. The greatest performance ever recorded for the crop occurs even with the drought in the south of the country, recorded at the beginning of the year, especially in Rio Grande do Sul. In the other regions, oilseeds remain as one of the main products due to the favorable climate and growth in the area of ​​2.7% compared to last season. “We observed that the demand continues to grow and the sector is not organizing to avoid the risk of shortages”, says Carlos Cesar Floriano.

Corn should harvest 101.9 million tons. Most are expected in the second harvest of the cereal, when production is estimated at 75.4 million tons. The area tends to grow 4.5% compared to the previous harvest and can reach 13.5 million hectares. According to Conab, the planting of the grain is in an advanced stage, mainly in Mato Grosso, the main producing state, which has already finished sowing, as well as Goiás, Tocantins and Maranhão. Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul and Piauí have more than 90% of the sown area. “We observed that the high quality and productivity of Brazilian agribusiness was put to the test at this moment and is exceeding all expectations”, concludes Carlos Cesar Floriano.

Increase in production

Cotton, rice, beans and sorghum crops should register an increase in production. In the case of rice, the increase is related to the greater cultivation of the crop in irrigated areas, with greater productivity. The rice farmer continues to invest in technologies, which allows the maintenance of production, meeting national consumption.

Cotton should also have the highest production ever recorded in the historical series, with an estimated harvest of 2.88 million tons of grain plume, influenced by large investments in the sector and by the expansion of cultivated area, combined with the good climatic conditions found in the main producing regions.

