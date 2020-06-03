Public civil action (nº 1026344-20.2020.4.01.3400) filed by the Brazilian Association of Postgraduate Physicians (ABRAMEPO), in the face of the Federal Council of Medicine, was deemed valid at the 20th Federal Court of Brasília. Judge Adverci Rates Mendes understood that lato sensu postgraduate courses, with titles issued by institutions recognized by the Ministry of Education and Culture (MEC), can be disclosed and announced.

The Federal Council of Medicine has repeatedly applied reprisals such as warnings, censorship and even suspension of professional practice to doctors who announce and disclose titles to patients. According to the magistrate, the CFM “extrapolates the regulatory power by imposing restrictions on the publication of lato sensu graduate degrees, allowing it only in the event of medical residency or by passing the specialist title test carried out exclusively by a Medical Society affiliated to the Brazilian Medical Association “.

According to the lawyer at ABRAMEPO, president of the OAB Federal (management 2007/2010), Cezar Britto, the Federal Constitution is clear in providing for the freedom to exercise any job, trade or profession. “The decision opens space for there to be a parity of forces between professionals. The Constitution establishes that the Union is responsible for providing for the required professional qualification, and it is not the task of CFM to legislate in this regard”, explains the constitutionalist.

It is worth noting that the decision also provides benefits to the Brazilian population. “The greater the number of postgraduate doctors (with MEC seal) working in Brazilian health, the greater the benefit to the population that will have qualified professionals in the public system, quality of care and the lowest price for consultations and health plans” , highlights the director of ABRAMEPO, Eduardo Teixeira.

In the decision, Adverci Rates Mendes also points out: “the federal legislative branch was not given any margin of discretion as to the choice of criteria for differentiation among workers, that is to say, all are equal before the law, unless they have professional qualifications – specific – that authorizes them to exercise, exclusively, a trade. “

According to the lawyer at ABRAMEPO and federal counselor at OAB, Bruno Reis, the prohibition contained in CFM resolutions directly shocked several articles and principles of the Constitution. “It is up to the MEC and not any council – whether federal or state – to validate lato sensu graduate degrees. All entities must observe the hierarchy of laws”, he explains.

Bruno Reis’ opinion is in line with the decision signed by the judge, who adds: “Prevent medical professionals from publicizing the lato sensu graduate degrees obtained in institutions recognized and registered by the Ministry of Education and Culture, through Resolution , an infralegal normative act, finds no support in the legal system, and the Federal Council of Medicine is, therefore, violating both the constitutional principle of legality and individual freedoms, provided for in article 5, items II and XIII, exceeding the limits of its regulatory law “.

The director of ABRAMEPO, Eduardo Teixeira, clarifies that postgraduate doctors are not prevented from exercising their profession. “However, conditioning the disclosure of the specialty considerably limits the prospects of the professional in the market, in addition to preventing his qualification for the dispute of public positions that require the title of specialist. In this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is evident that the work of all doctors is essential for public health and for the good of the Brazilian population “, he explains.

Understand the case

For every ten doctors trained in Brazil, there are only (on average) one to two vacancies in medical residency, which naturally leads these professionals to seek qualifications in post-graduate studies by MEC. The CFM understands that only those doctors who have passed through medical residency or performed proof of title in entities associated with the Federal Council can only disclose the title of specialist. According to ABRAMEPO, in the coming weeks a new public civil action will be filed to cover new Brazilian doctors.

