Yurécuaro.- In Yurécuaro, the resumption of activities in sports facilities will be properly planned, confirmed the director of sport in that municipality, Juan Manuel Pérez Castillo.

Pérez Castillo indicated that, with health authorities, he will have a work appointment in order to have recent information about the coronavirus pandemic to have a return without risks of contagion.

The director acknowledged that he has had calls to the offices to find out when the sports facilities will be reopened.

“We will do it gradually with the rules of the protocol that requires” Civil Protection and Town Hall Regulations, “he declared.

The manager himself stated that they intend to have a precise date to open the sports units, but it will only be for people who are going to walk or jog and in groups.

He explained that gyms were opened, but they are doing it with safety rules to avoid infections and so far they are complying with it.

Also, in the next few days they will meet with those in charge of soccer leagues and other sports to attend to the concern of reopening.

In this regard, there is still no specific date from the authorities and therefore it is necessary to meet only to give information and know when they can be back.

During this pandemic, friendly soccer games have been held in various communities of Yurécuaro, but taking into account that they are places far from the population, without having a large influx of people.

About professional sport

As for professional sports, where Yurécuaro has a team in the Third Division, he indicated that they are there pending what the Mexican Football Federation defines to make decisions regarding the opening in the stadium, since it is in the Sports unit.

He stated that the measures that are carried out follow-ups to the requirements of the regulatory agencies and Civil protection, which are not exclusively from the Sports area.

For this reason, it is estimated that they are needs that the inhabitants require and some of them will be ready from June 16 and the rest until next July.

