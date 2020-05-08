Vitoria, May 7 . .- Fourth ESO, Bachillerato and Vocational Training students from the Basque Country must return to class in stages starting on the 18th with protective measures such as maintaining a distance of 1.5 meters between desks, wear face masks inside the centers and take turns for breaks.

This was announced by the Minister of Education, Cristina Uriarte in the telematic appearance offered to present the Basque Government’s plan for the end of this school year, in which COVID-19 has forced to suspend face-to-face classes at all levels.

On May 18, the students of second Bachillerato, first and second of FP superior and second of FP basic and of average degree will return to the classrooms. A week later, on the 25th, it will be the turn of the ESO fourth grade students, the first year of Bachillerato and the first year of FP of medium grade; and on the 28th the first year of basic FP.

The return to class of these students will be mandatory, except in exceptional cases, has warned the counselor, who has specified that if the sanitary conditions do not allow a staggered return all these students will return on the 25th, the same date on which the special educational centers will reopen and the therapeutic areas.

Fourth ESO, Bachillerato and Vocational Training students will be the only ones in the Basque Country to complete the course in person, since at the lower levels “the safety of the little ones has been prioritized” and telematic training will continue.

Therefore, it has been decided to recover face-to-face classes only in the “most sensitive and critical courses” in which the students are at risk of obtaining a degree or promotion to higher studies.

The counselor has also explained that these students do not require school transportation and are “adults”, making it feasible to teach with safety for health following the “rules of behavior and hygiene” issued by the Department of Health.

Among these measures to avoid contagions, it has been decided to teach classes in an intensive 5-hour schedule in order to eliminate the dining room service, distance the desks by 1.5 meters between them and establish shifts that avoid crowds in the courtyard.

It will also be mandatory for students, teachers and other workers to wear a mask and each center must organize staggered entrances and exits and, in the event that they have two entrances, use them in a unidirectional way.

In addition, part of the Haurreskolak service will be recovered in late May or early June, which will serve babies up to 1 year old whose parents work or take care of dependent people.

Asked about the possibility of allowing the voluntary return of schoolchildren up to 6 years old (as contemplated by the central government), Uriarte has recognized that it is a good measure of conciliation, but that the safety and health of children has been prioritized in the Basque Country.

In this way, except for the students of the aforementioned “sensitive” courses, the rest of the Basque schoolchildren will finish the course from their homes. The counselor already announced a few days ago that each center will decide how to evaluate student performance, although always with the “guarantee” of supervision by the Inspection.

With respect to the next course, Uriarte has indicated that he works with various scenarios, although the final decision on whether to return to class normally or with special conditions will be made by the Health Department. In any case, he said that the partial recovery of face-to-face training from the 18th can serve as a “trial” for September.

