Graciele Lacerda wears a short look and a mask with crystals: ‘Looking like the witch’

Graciele Lacerda bet on a short look to follow Zezé Di Camardo and Luciano’s live this Sunday (10). “The look is a little monkey shorts in a green military skirt, with a retro footprint that is super hot,” said the influencer, who revealed that she had done her own makeup. But what caught the attention of the journalist’s look was a mask flanked by crystals. Watch the video!

Graciele Lacerda decided to closely follow Zezé Di Camargo’s live, with her brother, Luciano, this Sunday (10). Full of style, the influencer chose a more sophisticated short attendant jumpsuit, with short-skirt and buckles. “The look is a little monkey shorts in a green military skirt, with a retro footprint that is super hot! The shoe is a classic oxford model! And then, did you like it? I loved it!”, Assumed the journalist. The piece, similar to the one used by Marília Mendonça in her virtual show, although super stylish was not the star of the look. Still in the car, going to the venue, Graciele appeared wearing a black mask flanked by crystals. “Guys, I’m looking like Feiticeira”, he joked, referring to the character of Joana Prado already honored by Anitta at Carnival.

Graciele Lacerda worries about stoppage in quarantine

As soon as the news of the Coronavirus made Brazil quarantined, Graciele Lacerda regretted the stoppage at the shows by Zezé Di Camargo, with whom he signed a stable union contract. “Mô won’t be able to work. And the worst thing, we came from two months of vacation, January and February. In March the shows started, they did four and they have all been canceled. That is, if you stop by April, there will be four months without any money coming in. I’m glad I’m getting to work. It’s holding the ends because the bills don’t stop. It’s asking God a lot to make it all right. There are several people going through this “, he said at the time.

Graciele declared to complete 6 years with Zezé

In the last month, Graciele Lacerda wrote a declaration of love to the countryman to remember the 6 years that they are together. “It doesn’t even seem like we are together another year, because I don’t see time passing by. I love you,” wrote the capixaba, wearing lipstick, in the mirror. “There is nothing better than starting the day like this”, vibrated the composer of the hit “É o Amor”. “I can only repay this love here with a lot of love and affection. I love you very much, my angel, my love, my passion. I love you”, replied the musician.

Graciele Lacerda ironic betrayal rumor

In a recent outburst, Graciele mocked the news that Zezé Di Camargo would be cheating on her with a younger dancer. “Only if you go out on all three together (laughs). Because we are always together,” said the fitness muse. More recently Graciele defined the couple’s life: “There is no fairy tale. Perfection is due to soap operas, movies and social media posts. In real life it is a battle, they are problems at work, financial, health, gossip, annoyances … and all of that is part of life. But what really matters is that together we solve and overcome everything and everyone “.

