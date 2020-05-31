Zezé Di Camargo’s wife generated comments on Instagram by posing with a red bikini in the singer’s farm pool. ‘Vitamin D in day’, wrote in the caption of the post made this Saturday (30). The followers of Graciele Lacerda praised the body of the influencer. ‘A real mermaid,’ wrote one. ‘I just wanted that belly’, wished another internet user

Graciele Lacerda shared a click on her Instagram in which she appears in a red bikini, this Saturday (30). The wife of Zezé Di Camargo – who appeared with a mask with sparkles on the singer’s live – left her body on display in the click with the fringe model and panties with bows. “Vitamin D in day”, he wrote influencing the caption of the click, made at the farm of the brother of Luciano Camargo.

Graciele Lacerda’s body is praised by followers: ‘True mermaid’

Graciele Lacerda’s admirers filled the comments with praise for the journalist’s body and beauty. “Always beautiful, charming and stylish”, declared an internet user. “Vitamin D and the body up to date,” said another. “A real mermaid”, another compliment. “What a body this is, woman. Ave Maria,” exclaimed a fan. “I just wanted that belly,” wished another follower. “One day I will have a belly like that,” said another about the influencer, who is keeping her body in shape with dancing during quarantine.

Graciele Lacerda declares to Zezé Di Camargo in a mirror: ‘1 more year’

Earlier this month, Zezé Di Camargo shared a surprise made by Graciele Lacerda to celebrate their anniversary. The sertanejo took over the relationship with the journalist in May 2014. “There is nothing better than starting the day like this”, sighed the sertanejo. In the mirror, she wrote: “It doesn’t even seem like we are together another year, because I don’t see time passing by. I love you”. “My day will be beautiful, for sure,” added the singer after reading his companion’s message for the special day.

Graciele Lacerda regrets cancellation of Zezé Di Camargo’s shows for quarantine: ‘Accounts don’t stop’

As soon as the quarantine started because of Covid-19, Graciele Lacerda talked about her current work situation and that of Zezé Di Camargo. “Mô won’t be able to work. And the worst thing, we came from two months of vacation, January and February. In March the shows started, they did four and they have all been canceled. That is, if you stop by April, there will be four months without any money coming in. I’m glad I’m getting to work. It’s holding the ends because the bills don’t stop. It’s asking God a lot to make it all right. The singers cancel the performances as the isolation period passes. Lucas Lucco was the first artist to announce that he will only return to the stage in 2021.

