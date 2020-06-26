Márquez will follow the established protocols for those who have been in contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19. (Photo: Galo Cañas / Cuartoscuro) (Galo Cañas /)

COVID-19 infections among senior officials of the administration of the current President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) have become increasingly frequent and closer to the executive. Upon confirmation that the Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera, has a coronavirus, the head of the Ministry of Energy, Graciela Márquez, announced her decision to isolate herself as a precautionary measure.

These are two of the public officials closest to the President, who coincided in several official meetings, which is why Márquez will follow the established protocols for those who have been in contact with a diagnosed person with COVID-19.

Through his Twitter account, he announced the decision to establish social distance, despite not reporting symptoms so far.

During the last week, I coincided in work meetings with the Secretary of the Treasury @ArturoHerrera_G, who announced today that he had tested positive for Covid19. In the absence of symptoms, preventively I will continue working from home

The meeting to which the official refers is the daily conference given by the Ministry of Economy to report on the credits granted by the government during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arturo Herrera was invited to the conference to participate in the dissemination of credit information for citizens. (Photo: . / Luisa Gonzalez) (LUISA GONZALEZ /)

Arturo Herrera was invited to the conference to participate in the dissemination of credit information for citizens. Márquez’s decision was released after the same event but on June 25, which was led by Alejandro Rosas Guerrero, head of the institution’s Prospective, Planning and Evaluation unit.

They described the actions of the head of the SE as « a responsible decision to be quarantined. » In addition, she pointed out that until now there was no knowledge that there was any COVID-19 diagnostic test in progress for the official.

He also noted that when the head of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) gave a positive for coronavirus, tests were done on all the people with whom the official had contact. In that sense, it is expected that there will be the same scheme for the case of the secretary of Haienda.

Arturo Herrera’s case now joins the 202 thousand 901 people confirmed with COVID-19 nationwide. Besides that they have been reported 25 thousand deaths. In the last 24 hours, 6,104 cases and 734 new deaths were reported.

The places with the highest incidence of the disease in terms of confirmations and suspicions are Mexico City, State of Mexico, Tabasco, Colima and Zacatecas. (Photo: . / José Luis González) (Jose Luis Gonzalez /)

Among the confirmed, there is a part that is considered by the Mexican authorities as « the engine of the pandemic. » These are those cases that present symptoms in the last 14 days, also considered as active. Until June 25, they reached 25 thousand 529.

Among the tests carried out, 262 thousand 117 have been negative, while another 63 thousand 583 are considered suspicious and 528 thousand 621 have been studied.

Until now, 116,862 Mexicans have expired COVID-19, which represents the 57% of the total confirmed cases and there is a Upward trend in that section.

The places with the highest incidence of the disease in terms of confirmations and suspicions are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Tabasco, Colima and Zacatecas.

Similarly, current hospital capacity is one of the most important factors during the pandemic. Those with the highest levels are the capital, the State of Mexico and Sonora, but in places where there are a greater number of seriously ill patients.

