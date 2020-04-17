Like the vast majority of Argentines, Graciela Alfano he is serving the mandatory quarantine in his department, without the company of any family member. After so many days of confinement, the actress told Intruders in a video call that these days she had an emotional break when remembering her hard childhood and how she spent whole days without eating due to forgetting her mother.

According to his account, these sad memories returned to his memory when he tried to place an order for food by delivery, but due to the great demand they could not give him the service. “It started giving me like a panic attack and I felt a very strange thing”, explained in dialogue with the host Jorge Rial and his team of panelists.

“Psychologically, I knew that at some point I was going to get food, but at these moments after being isolated for so long, it causes things to spring up in you because we all have fears and cracks,” he added and gave details about his painful childhood.

“I already told that in my childhood, from 4 to 7 years old, I was abused. But there is something I did not count and that is that when I was little I was an abandoned baby because my father traveled and I saw him once a year. My mother was with me, but she was a special person, she forgot about me and there were whole days that I didn’t eat. She sometimes spent the night elsewhere. I remember whole days that I kept a can of condensed milk, “she said, very moved.

“At 5 years old I developed a technique to catch raw eggs, because I couldn’t cook them clearly, and I made a hole in them on one side and the other, and I sucked them around. I grew up those years based on condensed milk and eggs that way. That is what happened to me and even though I have a lot of therapy, these things remain within me, “said the former star.

Worst of all, Graciela reported that she went through the operating room on several occasions when it was not necessary. “My mother used to get my dad’s attention by operating on me. At the age of 4 I had surgery for appendicitis and removed a healthy appendix. At 6, they removed my tonsils in an operation with local anesthesia, I was awake and saw how they were removed through my mouth. I swallowed a lot of blood and I remember vomiting when I went back to bed and I was alone, the nurses were assisting me. ”

“At 7 years old, my knee became swollen and my mom wanted my left leg cut off, but I was saved by an aunt who said, ‘Please, let’s see another doctor.’ If it wasn’t for that, right now I would be without a legShe said with tears in her eyes.

Alfano assured that she could have taken revenge on her mother, however she chose to take care of her until the day of her death. Then, Marcela Tauro He asked her if she had been able to forgive her mother after all that suffering: “My mother is dead and I did at the last minute what I had to do, I behaved as I wanted. I don’t know if I understood or forgave, what I do know is that these cracks are even though I have spoken with therapists. ” Lastly, he recommended the importance of talking about painful episodes to remove emotional backpacks and walk lighter through life.