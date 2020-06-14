Super Rare Games It is a British company that is in charge of bringing to the physical format some titles of Nintendo Switch They were only available in digital format through limited editions that can be purchased directly from your store. While the last title we knew would follow this pattern was Triccky Towers now it has already been announced that Graceful Explosion Machine will be next It will also come to this coveted format by the most collectors who love to see the number of games they put on their bookshelves grow.

Graceful Explosion Machine is the next title that Super Rare Games will take in physical format to Nintendo Switch

If you are lovers of the physical format, and if you like it Graceful Explosion Machine, Then you must be pending on the website of Super Rare Games, since soon its edition will be on sale in this format. When it is going to be? Well, you will have to set the alarm (to buy one of the 4,000 copies available as soon as possible) for next Thursday June 18, 2020, 7:00 p.m.. Thus, this edition will cost about 33.44 € to which must be added another 10 € approximate shipping costs, and, unlike other titles that have been presented previously, this will NOT have a steelbook edition, but it will will contain the same elements as other editions– Game cartridge, full-color manual, inside cover image, exclusive sticker and three collectible cards from Super Rare Games.

In this way, you should not miss the opportunity to get one of these physical editions of Graceful Explosion Machine that in the future will be highly coveted by the most collectors. This continues to increase the number of titles that finally reaches the hybrid console of the Big N in physical format!

