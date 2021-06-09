Grace, the humanoid healthcare robot for covid patients

The humanoid robot GraceReuters

Use artificial intelligence to diagnose patients

It has a thermal camera implanted in the chest to take the temperature of each patient

He is also trilingual: he speaks English, Mandarin and Cantonese

Her name is Grace and she is the sister of the famous humanoid robot Sophia. It has been created by the same parents, Hong Kong scientists who have thought of Grace to help patients with covid.

Artificial intelligence to diagnose patients

Grace interacts with patients and isolated by the covid pandemic. Dressed in a blue nurse’s uniform, this robot has Asian features, brown hair, and has implanted a thermal camera on your chest to take each patient’s temperature. What’s more, uses artificial intelligence for diagnostics and is trilingual, able to speak English, Mandarin and Cantonese.

“I can visit people and make their day and I can also do therapy with patients,” says Grace. “Its resemblance to humans facilitates trust and natural commitment because we are programmed for face-to-face human interactions,” defends one of the creators.

The Awakening Health company intends to mass produce a beta version of Grace by August and bring it to places like Hong Kong, China, Japan and Korea.