Grace is the first robot nurse to care for COVID-19 patients

Faced with the health emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chinese scientists have turned to Artificial Intelligence to create “Grace“, a robot nurse, so you can care for patients infected with COVID-19.

Previously, in 2016, scientists from Hanson robotics created “Shopia”, a humanoid, who now happens to be “sister” of Grace, the nurse robot who is destined to support patients infected with coronavirus.

“Grace” has Asian features, her straight hair falls to her neck.

“Grace” created to care for COVID-19 patients

It also has a camera in the chest, which it uses to take the temperature of the patients, as well as measure the respiratory capacity of the patients.

Like every nurse, “Grace” wears her white uniform, but her personal touch” is that it has patterns of blue flowers, some lighter than others.

According to the scientists involved in its creation, the Chinese robot nurse has the ability to detect when someone is infected with COVID-19, because it has a sophisticated system of Artificial intelligence (IA).

Among the objectives for which “Grace” was created is so that she can interact with patients, emulating the human health person.

“Grace” emulates 48 human facial movements

This is thanks to the fact that “Grace” can emulate around 48 most common facial movements of humans, which allows to transmit confidence to the patients she attends.

“A human appearance facilitates confidence and natural commitment because we are programmed for face-to-face human interactions“Said the creator of” Grace “, scientist David Hanson.

Furthermore, the robot nurse is designed and programmed with a very friendly personality, which facilitates the “interaction” with your patients.

This is how “Grace” can help health personnel who have been in the front line of battle against COVID-19.

“Grace’s resemblance to a healthcare professional and her ability to socialize is intended to ease the burden on the overwhelmed front-line hospital staff during the pandemic,” Hanson said.

‘Meet Grace, the healthcare robot COVID-19 created’ LOOK: Hanson Robotics developed a new humanoid robot, Grace, designed for the healthcare market to interact with the elderly and those isolated by the COVID-19 pandemic. | 📷. pic.twitter.com/hx4949mJrl – Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) June 10, 2021

The robot nurse speaks three languages

In addition to its physical characteristics and its Artificial Intelligence system to be able to care for patients with COVID-19, “Grace” can speak in three languages: English, Mandarin and Cantonese.

Even “Grace herself describes” part of its characteristics and the purposes for which it was created.

“I can visit people and make their day with social stimulation, but I can also do talk therapy, take bio-readings, and help healthcare providers,” explained the robot nurse at the workshop. Hanson robotics.

David Lake, CEO of the company that created “Grace” announced that Awakening Health intends to carry out mass production.

“There are plans to fully implement it next year in places like Hong Kong, China, Japan and Korea,” Lake said.

