Grabinski, Bogatov and Mineiro among the confirmed names for the BRAVE CF 51, in Belarus

SEEF DISTRICT._ BRAVE Combat Federation will land in Minsk, Belarus, on June 4, for his show number 51 the first that will take place in Belarus.

And the historic fight night, which will take place in association with Rukh Sports Management (RSM), has announced the participation of its first fighters.

Among the confirmed names, international stars such as the Brazilian boss have been announced Lucas «Mineiro» Martins among them.

Known for his fierce game of Muay Thai, Lucas is a former BRAVE CF lightweight world champion and is returning to the weight class that made him champion after dropping down to featherweight in his last outing.

In addition to Martins, the local hero Vadim kutsyi has also been announced as part of the star-studded lineup of BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here.

The 15-1 super welterweight will make his long-awaited debut for the fastest growing promotion in the world at home against an opponent yet to be named.

The Featherweight Feel Roman bogatov, from Russia, will look to continue his rise through the ranks after his intense debut win with BRAVE CF in January in your home country, Russia.

In the BRAVE CF 46, Bogatov beat a hard Nurzhan Akishev, from Kazakhstan, and now back to action in Belarus.

Marcel Grabinski, fresh off an incredible decision win at the BRAVE CF 50, you will quickly return to action in the BRAVE CF 51.

The German-Moroccan sensation improved to 21-6 with his victory over Issa Isakov early April and he’s back at camp for BRAVE CF 51.

On June 4, Belarus will become the 22nd nation to welcome an event of BRAVE Combat Federationas the fastest growing organization in the world continues to break new ground and continues to bring international mixed martial arts to territories around the world.

Tune in to the social media profiles of BRAVE CF (@bravemmaf) to stay up-to-date on the latest announcements from BRAVE CF 51.