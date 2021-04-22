Grabinski, Bogatov and Mineiro among the confirmed names for the BRAVE CF 51, in Belarus

SEEF DISTRICT._ BRAVE Combat Federation will land in Minsk, Belarus, on June 4, for its 51st show, the first to take place in Belarus.

And the historic fight night, which will be held in association with Rukh Sports Management (RSM), has announced the participation of its first fighters.

Among the confirmed names, international stars such as Brazilian boss Lucas “Mineiro” Martins have been announced among them.

Known for his fierce Muay Thai play, Lucas is a former BRAVE CF lightweight world champion and is returning to the weight class that made him champion after dropping down to featherweight in his last outing.

In addition to Martins, local hero Vadim Kutsyi has also been announced as part of the star-studded lineup for BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here.

The 15-1 super welterweight will make his long-awaited debut for the fastest growing promotion in the world at home against an opponent yet to be named.

Featherweight sensation Roman Bogatov of Russia will look to continue his rise through the ranks after his intense debut win for BRAVE CF in January in his home country Russia.

At BRAVE CF 46, Bogatov defeated a tough Nurzhan Akishev from Kazakhstan and is now back in action in Belarus.

Marcel Grabinski, fresh off an incredible decision win in the BRAVE CF 50, will quickly return to action in the BRAVE CF 51.

The German-Moroccan sensation improved to 21-6 with their win over Issa Isakov in early April and is now back in camp for BRAVE CF 51.

On June 4, Belarus will become the 22nd nation to host a BRAVE Combat Federation event as the world’s fastest-growing organization continues to break new ground and continues to bring international mixed martial arts to territories all over the world. the world.

Tune in to BRAVE CF’s social media profiles (@bravemmaf) to stay up-to-date on the latest BRAVE CF 51 announcements.