The researchers without moving a single stone, only with the use of a GPR radar revealed the images of the ancient well-kept Roman buried underground.

A group of archaeologists have mapped an entire Roman city for the first time using GPR ground penetrating radar, revealing highly detailed images that they say could revolutionize our understanding of how such sites work.

In addition to a bathhouse, theater, shops, and various temples, the team from Cambridge and Ghent Universities uncovered a large public monument of a type never seen before, which may be related to the religious practices of the people who lived in the area before the Romans.

Using the GPR enabled a detailed scan of the Roman city of Falerii Novi, just over 50 km north of Rome, where the design of the city’s water system was discovered, offering new clues to how it was planned and designed.

Ground penetrating radar image of the newly discovered temple in the Roman city of Falerii Novi, Italy. Photography: L Verdonck / PA

Furthermore, experts say their research reveals evidence of a route around the outskirts of the Roman city that was likely used as a religious processional form, and that was unlikely to have been discovered by excavation alone.

“If you are interested in the Roman Empire, the cities are absolutely critical because this is how the empire worked: it ran everything through the local cities”said Martin Millett, professor of classical archeology at the University of Cambridge.

“Most of what we have, apart from in places like Pompeii, are small fragments. You can dig a ditch and get little ideas, but it is very difficult to see how they work as a whole. What remote sensing does is allow us to look at very large and complete sites, and see in detail the structure of those cities without digging a hole. ”

Ground penetrating radar images (gray) are superimposed on an aerial image of the Falerii Novi site. The researchers had to specifically target a small area (box) because the radar technique was so effective that it produced a large amount of data.

Another notable discovery was the location of the city’s water system. Rather than running along the street network, the GPR showed that it was distributed under buildings before they were built, suggesting that the city was highly planned “In a way that is familiar today, but I think it was not expected in the 3rd century BC.«

The team was also surprised to find a peripheral route that surrounded the city lined with sacred buildings. One of these is a “large and spectacular” public monument, lined with colonnades and 60 meters long, containing two smaller buildings with niches for statues or fountains.

While the meaning and function of the building remain a mystery at the moment, Millett said it may stem from the religious and cultural practices of the Faliscan people, who occupied this part of Italy before it was conquered by Rome.

Finally, it is exciting and now realistic to imagine the GPR being used to study a major city like Miletus in Turkey, Nicopolis in Greece, or Cyrene in Libya.

Everything is published in Antiquity.

In the image, the amphitheater that was found in the southeast of the city.

