GPA ended the first quarter of 2020 with a net loss of controlling shareholders of R $ 130 million. The loss reversed the profit of R $ 126 million in the first quarter of 2019. According to the company, the result is explained by the purchase of the Éxito group and the company’s cost of debt, “(the result is) explained mainly by greater depreciation with the consolidation of Éxito and higher cost of debt (R $ 92 million impact on the financial result with the restructuring and optimization of operations in Latin America) “, says the group in the results release document.

GPA also points out that when excluding the impact of other revenues and expenses, the consolidated GPA would have presented an adjusted net profit of R $ 65 million in the first quarter.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in the quarter was R $ 918 million, an increase of 13.3% in relation to the same period last year, of R $ 810 million.

The company’s net debt was R $ 11.207 billion, against R $ 4.079 billion in the same period in 2019. Once again, the company attributed the result to the raising of funds for the acquisition of Grupo Éxito. “The highest level of leverage is in line with that planned by the company, remaining at a level considered appropriate”.

The company ended the quarter with cash of R $ 6.1 billion. The amount, he says, is equivalent to 120% of the short-term gross debt position. GPA also says that the balance of unpaid receivables totaled R $ 433 million and that cash was reinforced through a new credit line approved at the end of April, for a total of R $ 500 million, maturing in two years.

