GPA had a net loss of 130 million reais in the first quarter, after a 126 million profit obtained in the same stage of 2019, reflecting the impact of the purchase of the Colombian group Almacenes Éxito, which overshadowed the high sales in the period.

Man passes in front of Pão de Açúcar stores. 6/28/2011. REUTERS / Nacho Doce

Photo: .

In adjusted terms, GPA, owner of the Pão de Açúcar and Extra banners, had consolidated net profit attributable to the controllers of 65 million reais, a 60% drop over the performance of a year earlier.

The acquisition of Éxito took place amid the reorganization of the assets of GPA’s controller, the French Casino. In November, the restructuring of Casino assets in Latin America was completed, allowing the Brazilian company to record revenues in Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

In the balance sheet, GPA stated that it maintains an expansion plan, but that due to the uncertainties generated by the Covid-19 pandemic “some changes in terms or possible postponements may occur”.

The company’s net revenue soared 55% in the period, to 19.7 billion reais.

The company had an operating result measured by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) adjusted of 1.19 billion reais, a 38% increase in the annual basis. Without adjustments, Ebitda rose about 13% to 918 million reais.

GPA’s investment in Brazil rose 29.4% in the period, to 591 million reais, driven by a 70.5% expansion in spending on new stores and land purchases and a 33% increase in disbursements for renovations and conversions.

The company closed March with 1,072 stores in Brazil, four fewer than in December. The Assaí store base, one of the main growth drivers of the group, went from 166 to 167 units.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

