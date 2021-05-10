GP Spain – Bottas and his reluctance to let Hamilton pass: “I’m not here for that”

Lewis Hamilton has started the season at the best of his abilities and Valtteri Bottas already accumulates a considerable disadvantage in the championship. However, the Finn was slow to facilitate the overtaking of his partner.

Four are completed races, but Valtteri Bottas He has already given up 47 points with his teammate in the overall championship standings, exactly half of the goals scored by Lewis Hamilton.

Given that and that Red Bull is stronger than ever this year, it’s no wonder Mercedes has no qualms about prioritizing the result of Lewis hamilton over Bottas’, especially when the Finn is far behind in the race

“At the time I was trying to get Charles out of my stop window”

This was the case in Barcelona after Charles Leclerc overtook Bottas in the first lap and made him lose contact with his head. And the fact that Lewis Hamilton changed strategy meant that they both met on the track, although with no real dispute for victory.

Regardless, when Hamilton caught up with Bottas on much better tires, the Finn did not facilitate the maneuver until later, as he prioritized his own career.

“I could have let him (through) earlier, but I was also making my own career”, explained Bottas. “We are always calculating things and I was trying to get Charles (Leclerc) out of my pit window so I could stop again and go for an extra point, so the main thing on my mind was my own race.”

Valtteri Bottas ran out of fastest lap despite pitting to fit new tires.

«There was not so much discussion. They told me not to bother him too much. Like i said, too I was doing my race and I’m not here to let people pass, I’m here to run. This is how it goes ”, stressed the Finn.

“I got the message, we were on a different strategy at the time. Unless something crazy happened, I wasn’t fighting him anymore, but at the time i was trying to get charles out of my stop window. I was very worried because I did not want to waste too much time, so it is about balancing things, “he said.

«Of course, as a racing driver, you prioritize yourself, your career, but we also work as a team and you don’t want to ruin the victory for the team if it is not possible for you. I tried to do the best I could for us as a team and for myself. It’s always hard to do that kind of thing.

Fair driving

For his part, Lewis Hamilton has fled any controversy and praised the performance of Valtteri Bottas, stating that he behaved appropriately at all times and that he was not even aware that he had been ordered to let the Briton pass.

«I think we are the best teammates. I honestly did not know that I had received a message, so in my mind I thought that we were competing and that for me is correct, particularly at the beginning of this season. In my mind it was: “Ok, I have to get closer and go for the overtaking”», Explained the finally winner of the race.

“We were going to go into Turn 10 … first I thought there was a gap, then I wasn’t really sure and Valtteri was completely fair. This is how we win as a team. Sometimes we are in that position where we have to put the team first », it is finished.