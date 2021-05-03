GP Portugal – The statistics of the 2021 Formula 1 season

The Formula 1 World Championship in its 2021 edition consists of 23 Grands Prix in which the dispute for both titles promises to be very close between Mercedes and Red Bull Racing.

Mercedes It faces the challenge of claiming the drivers ‘and constructors’ world title for the eighth time in a row this year, although Red Bull Racing offers more opposition this year than ever.

And all this is settled in a 2021 season that started in Bahrain and which will presumably have a total of 23 Grand Prix, if the pandemic allows it. 10 months of competition in which the grid has two Spanish riders: Carlos Sainz Y Fernando Alonso, with Ferrari and Alpine respectively.

In this section, we accommodate the statistics relevant events related to the 2021 Grand Prix, both in qualifying and in the race. To check the final status of the drivers ‘and constructors’ championship classification, click here.

WINS BY PILOTS

NumberRiderGrand Prix2Lewis HamiltonBahréin, Portugal1Max VerstappenEmilia Romagna

TEAM WINS

NumberTeamGrand Prize2MercedesBahréin, Portugal1Red BullEmilia Romagna

WINS BY MOTORS

NumberEngineGrand Prix2MercedesBahréin, Portugal1HondaEmilia Romagna

POLES BY PILOTS

NumberRiderGrand Prize1Max VerstappenBahrain1Lewis HamiltonEmilia Romagna1Valtteri BottasPortugal

TEAM POLES

NumberTeamGrand Prize2MercedesEmilia Romagna, Portugal1Red Bull Bahrain

POLES BY MOTORS

NumberEngineGrand Prix2MercedesEmilia Romagna, Portugal1HondaBahrain

FAST TURNS BY PILOTS

NumberRider Points per fastest lap2Valtteri Bottas21Lewis Hamilton1

QUICK LAPS BY TEAMS

NumberTeam Points per fastest lap3Mercedes3

FAST TURNS BY ENGINES

PODIUMS BY PILOTS

NumberPilot3Lewis Hamilton3Max Verstappen2Valtteri Bottas1Lando Norris

PODIUM BY TEAMS

TeamNumber5Mercedes3Red Bull1McLaren

PODIUM BY MOTORS

NumberMotor6Mercedes3Honda

Q1, Q2 AND Q3

MIDDLE POSITION IN RANKING

PilotMediaBAHEMIPORLewis hamilton1.7212Valtteri Bottas4381Max verstappen2.3133Sergio perez5.71124Lando norris7777Daniel Ricciardo9.36616Lance Stroll12.3101017Sebastian Vettel13.7181310Esteban Ocon10.31696Fernando Alonso12.391513Charles Leclerc5.3448Carlos Sainz88115Pierre Gasly6.3559Yuki tsunoda15.7132014Kimi raikkonen15141615Antonio Giovinazzi13.7121712Mick schumacher18.7191819Nikita mazepin19.7201920George Russell12.7151211Nicholas latifi15.171418

Data prepared with the position achieved in the qualifying session, without taking into account subsequent sanctions.

RANKING OF AVERAGE TIMES IN CLASSIFICATION

Position Team Average difference from pole (seconds) – 2021Average difference from pole (seconds) – 2020

1st Mercedes+0.129+ 0.0022º Red Bull+0,239+ 0.5773ºMcLaren+0.583+ 1.0754ºFerrari+0,604+ 1.1695ºAlphaTauri+0.758+ 1.2976ºAlpine+0.859+ 1.1367º Aston Martin+1,111+ 0.9868ºWilliams+1,437+ 2.1639ºAlfa Romeo+1,507+ 2,23610ºHaas+2,601+2,289

Reference time: sum of all pole times of the season. The differences reflect the average time lost with respect to that reference.

MIDDLE RACE POSITION

PilotMediaBAHEMIPORLewis hamilton1.3121Valtteri Bottas33AB3Max verstappen1.7212Sergio perez6.75114Lando norris4435Daniel Ricciardo7.3769Lance Stroll10.710814Sebastian vettel14.3151513Esteban Ocon9.71397Fernando Alonso9AB108Charles Leclerc5.3646Carlos Sainz88511Pierre Gasly11.317710Yuki tsunoda1291215Kimi raikkonen121113ABAntonio Giovinazzi12.7121412Mick schumacher16.3161617Nikita mazepin18AB1719George Russell1514AB16Nicholas latifi1818AB18

This table shows dropouts and only races in which the driver has officially qualified are counted.

FACE TO FACE IN RANKING

Pilots Gear Face-to-face Differential (sec.) Average / GP (sec.)Hamilton-BottasMercedes2-10,681 in favor of HAM0,227Verstappen-PérezRed Bull2-10,433 in favor of VER0,144Norris-Ricciardo

McLaren1-20.949 in favor of NOR0.316Stroll-Vettel

Aston Martin2-10,541 in favor of STR0,180Or with-Alonso

Alpine2-10,485 in favor of OCO0,161Gasly-TsunodaAlphaTauri2-0 * 1.101 in favor of GAS0.550Leclerc-SainzFerrari2-10,661 in favor of LEC0,220Räikkönen-GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1-20.978 in favor of GIO0.326Schumacher-MazepinHaas3-01,802 in favor of SCHU0,601Russell-LatifiWilliams3-01,440 in favor of RUS0,480

To determine the time differential, the best record of the last session in which both pilots record a time is chosen.

* Tsunoda does not mark time in Q1 of the Emilia Romagna GP.

FACE TO FACE IN RACE

PilotsTeamFace to facePointsHamilton-BottasMercedes2-069-32Verstappen-PérezRed Bull3-061-22Norris-RicciardoMcLaren3-037-16Stroll-VettelAston Martin2-15-0Or with-AlonsoAlpine2-08-5Gasly-TsunodaAlphaTauri2-17-2Leclerc-SainzFerrari3-028-14Raikkönen-GiovinazziAlfa Romeo2-00-0Schumacher-MazepinHaas2-00-0Russell-LatifiWilliams2-00-0

For the head-to-head, only races in which both drivers have officially qualified are counted.

WITHDRAWAL

NumberPilotCause1Fernando AlonsoBahréin (brakes) 1Nikita MazepinBahrain (accident) 1Nicholas LatifiEmilia Romagna (accident) 1George RussellEmilia Romaña (accident) 1Valtteri BottasEmilia Romaña (accident) 1Sebastian VettelEmilia Romaña (gearbox) 1Kimi Räugikönen (accident)

FASTER BOX STOPS



PosiciónEquipoPilotoTiempo (s) Great Premio1ºRed BullMax Verstappen1,93Bahréin2ºRed BullMax Verstappen1,98Portugal3ºRed BullSergio Pérez2,00Bahréin4ºAston MartinLance Stroll2,08Portugal5ºAlfa RomeoKimi Räikkönen2,17Bahréin6ºAlfa RomeoKimi Räikkönen2,20Bahréin7ºRed BullSergio Pérez2,22Bahréin8ºWilliamsNicholas Latifi2,23Bahréin9ºValtteri BottasMercedes2,24Bahréin-Valtteri BottasMercedes2,24Emilia Romagna

MORE EFFICIENT EQUIPMENT IN BOXES

Position TeamAverage pit-stop time (seconds)Points1ºRed Bull2,289862ºAlpine2,625293ºWilliams2,629364ºFerrari2,748335ºAlphaTauri2,817246ºAston Martin2,882227ºHaas3,32808ºMercedes3,357429ºAlfa Romeo3,4693110ºMcLaren4,0170

Points awarded to the authors of the ten fastest stops in each race, using the same championship scoring system (25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1). Average calculated over time of all pit stops made by each team. Source: DHL InMotion.

KILOMETERS COMPLETED BY PILOTS

PilotTotalBAHEMIPORLewis hamilton1314553761819Valtteri Bottas1146561584777Carlos Sainz1331566766805Charles Leclerc1264557707828Max verstappen1133510623726Sergio perez1188505682758Daniel Ricciardo1284557727735Lando norris1219561658754Yuki tsunoda1139540599782Pierre Gasly1336566771851Fernando Alonso1175453722749Esteban Ocon1242505736744Sebastian vettel1242535707796Lance Stroll1274557717707Kimi raikkonen1188505682433Antonio Giovinazzi1224527697647Nikita mazepin900242658707Mick schumacher1193501692721George Russell1182583599740Nicholas latifi947544403707

KILOMETERS COMPLETED BY EQUIPMENT

PositionEquipmentKm. completed1ºFerrari42292ºAlphaTauri41083ºMercedes40554ºAston Martin40195ºMcLaren39926ºAlpine39107ºRed Bull38058ºAlfa Romeo35899ºWilliams357610ºHaas3521

Data updated on May 3, 2021 at 8:46 CET.