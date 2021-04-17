GP Portugal – Quartararo takes the ‘pole’ in Portimao and Márquez will start sixth

04/17/2021

On at 16:05 CEST

Fabio Quartararo He will start first in this Sunday’s MotoGP race at the Portuguese Grand Prix. I had the ‘pole’ Bagnaia, but race management took his time due to a yellow flag that he did not see and it will be the Frenchman from Yamaha who will occupy the first place on the grid.

The Spanish Marc MarquezOn his return to the World Cup, he finished sixth after having to go through Q1 previously. Alex RinsFor his part, he will be the best Spaniard on the grid, starting in second position.