GP Great Britain F1 2021: Checo Prez: “It was a weekend to forget; nothing came out”

A weekend of nightmare signed Red bull racing in the Grand Prix of Great Britain, and the mexican pilot Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez rates him no less than that, for while he finished 16th, his teammate, Max Verstappen, dropped out by accident at the start of the race.

“It was a weekend to forget, on my part and on the part of the team, everything was very complicated, nothing came of it. and now to think about the next race. Tomorrow we will begin to work to prepare the next commitment in Hungary, “said the Mexican in words recovered by the Squire Telmex-Telcel.

Just in the first round, Max Verstappen was thrown towards the retaining wall after being impacted by Lewis Hamilton, something that cost the british just 10 seconds penalty, and in this regard the cover confesses that I expected a greater punishment, but that, in the end, the most important thing was that the Dutchman was unharmed.

“The incident I think was very to the limit, in the end the important thing is that Max is well. I thought Hamilton would have a higher penalty, “ I added.

Photo: .

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state