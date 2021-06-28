GP Francia F1 2021: 10 Red Bull, 0 Ferrari

Updated 06/20/2021 – 16:34

10. RED BULL. In addition to making it a great car, it gave its star driver an extra life after his start error with a tremendous undercut to Hamilton and anticipating his return with an early second stop. That is a team that has already had three victories in a row and is leading both championships strong.

9. VERSTAPPEN. A victory that tastes great to him. Bad start, but superb final race passing Bottas and Hamilton. Deserved leader.

8. HAMILTON. He fought hard. Verstappen is going to have to take the title of champion out of his hands.

Francois MoriAP

7. ALONSO Dream departure passing Norris and Leclerc. With the medium I did not roll, but with the hard I returned to the points. The Fernando of always.

6. NORRIS. Another one that is already going on all the circuits, and today the first of the mortals after the big four. There is a pilot for years.

5. SAINZ. He did too much holding a fifth place that was not from Ferrari, and the team took it from him. He had to row against and on the road he could no longer with McLaren or with anyone.

4. BOTTAS. Pissed off because he could look today, but after his poor defense with Verstappen he bellowed on the radio “why didn’t anyone listen to me when I said two saves was better?”

SEBASTIEN NOGIEREFE

3. LECLERC. His worst career with Ferrari, or one of the worst. Neither with shoving nor improvisation of strategy did I enter the points. Unrecognizable.

2. RADIOS AND MICROS. Verstappen could not be heard, neither did Hamilton, Bono had his helmets and transmission changed … and all in the most strategic and complex race of the season.

1. MERCEDES. They don’t have a good career from Spain. Today again I ate the Red Bull toast with an ‘undercut’ that seems from afar that it will work.

0. FERRARI. What finesse I hear, in the calculation of the undercut to Sainz and Gasly from Leclerc himself. He inherited the fifth Carlos had, only Carlos was just better. Oh if they were so skilled in everything, especially in analyzing that tire consumption in the race that weighs them down … In the end, a bad car on a normal track and both out of the points for the first time in 2021.