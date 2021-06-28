GP France F1 2021: Carlos Sainz: “From the first day I noticed that there is something in the race that is not going”

Updated 06/20/2021 – 17:28

With heat and wear and tear Ferrari suffers, it has been seen in France. Fast one lap, lacking pace in the race, the reds stayed out of points for the first time this season. It does not happen since the last Abu Dhabi 2020 appointment.

“On the strategy side, there wasn’t much to do today. When you have such a bad rhythm and so much degradation you cannot do anything with the strategy“, recognized the Madrid pilot.

Carlos did not want to enter into the controversy about that first stop by Leclerc that took the position from him. “Charles had to stop early because he had run out of wheels and I was riding very tight too, but I knew he was going to stop on lap 13 and in the end you didn’t get there, that’s why no matter how much I did the ‘undercut’ I had to try to reach 16 17 which was when he told us that he could reach the end. I have been able to do it miraculously and I have been able to make a stop, although slow. Very bad overall“narrated the Spanish.

Francois MoriAP

Carlos insists that there is something that they cannot bring out in the team in terms of performance in some races. “We have to see why there are teams that can make a stop without degradation by doing 1.36 at the end And how do we do one and finish in 39 and 40 and then we put half a second into them in qualification. It is clear that there is something that does not work on the side of the tires, you do not have to be a genius, something that I noticed from the first day I joined the team, there is something that does not work in the race and that is what we have to work on and focus on now, understand what we are doing wrong in the race because we have to be doing something very wrong to go so slow under these conditions, “he analyzed. “Our working window with tires is very narrow, and we have to make it bigger and better”, summary.

Carlos is sure that in the next two appointments in Austria “you will see us experiment and try new things to fight against this problem because It is already becoming quite evident that in the race we are going backwards and we have problems with the tires. “