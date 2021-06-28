GP France F1 2021: Alonso: “Four points, I think I can go happy”

Updated 06/20/2021 – 17:58

Fernando Alonso is over eighth in the French Grand Prix and has added four points to place eleventh in the drivers’ championship. The Asturian has been ahead of his teammate, Esteban Ocon, what has not managed to score points. Alonso has spoken of his racing sensations and affirms that he has been happy with the result.

Tires and the race

“The harder the tire the better, let’s see when it touches C1, C2 and C3. It is true that we were more comfortable with the hard tire, we had graining in the race, That compromised the strategy a bit, we thought to stop on lap 20-21 and I think we stopped at 19 even, already with a lot of graining at that point. If we had stopped at 14, nothing would have happened, the truth is that between 14 and 19 we were not going very slowly. It’s what it is, let’s get ninth, finish eighth, Yes, we did the race we wanted, the start was good, I climbed some position and apart from the graining at the start I think Sunday was good, four points in my pocket and a good weekend in general. “

The exit

“We have statistics for the whole year and I think we are the second or third best team in startsand I think today has been a very good startIn the first and second corners very aggressive and as I said, without that little problem with graining we would have been, perhaps, ahead of Daniel who would have been a sixth. Well sixth in Bak, eighth here, Q3 in the last two races on very different circuits, I think I can go happy. “

Career plan

“When I parked with the yellow in the 19th and seeing that there were 34 laps to go, I saw it difficult then, we talked about a two-stop plan b, but of course, when there are 12-13 laps left, it was not worth stopping because then there is no time to recover. the pit stop then, you have to make the decision between 35 and 40, after 40 it is not worth stopping and we had a few laps of dialogue that in the end we decided it was better to continue. “