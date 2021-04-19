GP Emilia Romaña – Stroll, suspended, loses his seventh place in favor of Gasly

As a result of an overtaking taking advantage of the outside of the track, Lance Stroll was suspended with five seconds and Pierre Gasly inherited the seventh position initially achieved by the Canadian.

Lance Stroll lost the seventh position achieved this Sunday in the Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna being sanctioned with five seconds in his final time of the race, which in practice allows Pierre Gasly to regain the position he lost during the race.

The canadian of Aston martin He started overtaking the French AlphaTauri at Turn 2, unable to avoid running off the track. Something that, according to the stewards, allowed him to gain a position that he did not later return to his opponent.

So things, Lance Stroll is now eighth and is left with five points, while Pierre Gasly becomes seventh and adds six points in the general classification.

FIA document of the sanction to Lance Stroll

The stewards listened to the driver of car 18 (Lance Stroll), the driver of car 10 (Pierre Gasly) and the representatives of each team, also reviewing multiple video angles.

The stewards were informed after the race of an alleged infraction. Having reviewed the video and listened to the drivers, the stewards conclude that car 18 failed to complete his overtaking on car 10 at Turn 2/3 without leaving the track completely, returning to the track ahead of car 10.

Then it did not return the position. Upon listening to the drivers, the stewards accepted that car 18 was ahead of car 10 at the point where it left the track, but that it was in that position because it would not have been able to complete the maneuver. inside the track with this wet ».