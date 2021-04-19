GP Emilia Romaña – Alonso enters the points after being sanctioned Räikkönen

Finn Kimi Räikkönen has been sanctioned after acting incorrectly during the Safety Car period at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, prompting the two Alpine drivers to gain a position.

It has been made to wait, but finally the commissioners have made a decision about the infraction committed by Kimi raikkonen during the Safety Car period following the accident between George Russell and Valtteri Bottas.

The Finnish driver went off the track, incorrectly performing the procedure after a situation in which he lost positions with respect to other cars. As a result, a 30 second penalty, which has caused that the Alfa Romeo has gone from being ninth to last.

That directly benefits Alpine, which sees how Esteban Ocon inherits the position of Räikkönen and Fernando Alonso he gets his first point by finishing tenth. So now Alpine has three points and is seventh in the constructors’ standings.

Sanction document for Kimi Räikkönen

The stewards listened to the driver of car 7 (Kimi Raikkonen) and the representative team, reviewing multiple video, telemetry and radio evidence.

On the lap before the restart after the suspension of the race, Raikkonen made a spin on turn 3. Art. 42.6 indicates that the driver can resume his position, provided he does so before the first line of the safety car (SC1).

At first, the team instructed him to do so, but later told him to hold his position. Art.42.6 indicates then that if a pilot does not resume his position, must enter pit lane and he can only rejoin the race once the entire grid has cleared the pit exit.

Alonso consumes one of his worst GPs in F1: «It’s like going to an Olympiad without training» Read news

Art. 42.12 indicates that, during a launched highlight, once the safety car turns off the lights, «no driver can overtake another car on the track until he passes the line … ». In this case, the driver caught up with the cars in front of him between turns 13 and 14, but the safety car turned off its lights around turn 10.

This would appear to be a conflicting instruction and the team ordered the pilot not to regain his position for fear that this would create a safety problem in wet conditions.

They radioed the race director, but there was no time for an answer between your call and the resume. The stewards consider it an additional contradiction that, when the cars are behind the safety car, they are prohibited from overtaking, but when they are behind the safety car for a restart, they are allowed, even if the reasons for a launched start are that the Track conditions do not allow a stopped start.

However, the rule that requires a car to enter the pit lane if it does not regain its position is consistent across multiple championships. It has been present in the Sporting Regulations for several years and it has been applied consistently.

The penalty is mandatory and therefore the commissioners consider that they have no alternative to apply this sanction for reasons of consistency.