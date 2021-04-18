GP Emilia Romagna – Verstappen reigns in the chaos of Imola

04/18/2021

On at 17:15 CEST

Max verstappen (Red Bull) has won his first victory of the season – his eleventh in Formula 1 – after imposing his law at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The situation has been reversed with respect to the test that opened the World Cup in Bahrain, where Max started on pole and lost his lead at the end over Lewis hamilton. This time, in a very complicated race, in mixed conditions of water and dry, the Englishman opened the grid but was overtaken by the Dutchman in a tremendous start maneuver.

With the added difficulty of the water in an extreme circuit like Imola, which does not grant margin, Verstappen He has vindicated himself and has pushed Hamilton to the limit, to the point that the British seven-time champion has made his first major driving error in many years. Success for Verstappen, ahead of Hamilton and Norris. And also for Ferrari, which has placed Charles Leclerc Y Carlos Sainz in fourth and fifth position. Fernando Alonso has finished eleventh.

LET IT RAIN

Fernando Alonso called for rain on Sunday. After qualifying 15th, the Asturian pilot acknowledged that he needed “a race in water and in which things happen & rdquor ;, to have any option. The ‘sky’ listened to him and Imola’s race has developed at a dizzying pace, between accidents, track exits and safety cars.

The radars indicated a risk of precipitation of 80% and the ‘dance’ of single-seaters has started very early. One of them the Alpine de Ferdinand, which has not exactly benefited from the situation. Before starting, on the installation lap, he crashed his A521 head-on against the protections and gave his mechanics extra work, who had to put in a new nose and front wing. Also Charles Leclerc he has gotten away with his Ferrari testing the track.

GREAT MAX OUTPUT

And as soon as the traffic lights have gone out, the incidents have continued. Max verstappen He attacked Hamilton with a very aggressive start that has cornered the British champion and forced him to rectify himself on the piano, damaging the side of the front wing of his Mercedes. With the Dutchman in front, an accident of Latifi (Williams) started the first safety car on the second lap. Also Mick schumacher you have lost control of your Haas. The rain was wreaking havoc.

Sergio perez, who started second on the grid, his best position in eleven seasons in Formula 1, has not been able to squeeze his chance. In tow of Verstappen and Hamilton from the start, Leclerc He took third place from him and then the Mexican received a 10-second penalty for overtaking (actually for regaining his position after a track exit) with the safety car active. A new failure in the final section of the race has left him without options.

Also Carlos Sainz has chained mistakes at the wheel in his second and difficult grand prix with the Ferrari. The Madrid pilot has complained about it on the radio: “How much more am I going to be wrong today! & Rdquor ;. But he had set out to shine in his Italian debut as a Scuderia rider and has done so after a great comeback.

Hamilton error and two-act run

Verstappen he pitted on lap 28 and Hamilton did it one lap later. Lewis’ stop has been unusually slow (4 & rdquor;), at the most inopportune moment for the Englishman, who has returned to the track behind Max. Under pressure, Hamilton went long when he ran into traffic and got stuck in the gravel of T7. The champion, with a smashed wing, saw everything lost and has apologized to his team. But then the unexpected has happened. Valtteri Bottas Y George Russell have staged a terrifying accident. Both have come out well off but have gotten into a tough argument, with their smoking cars. The chaos reached its peak. Red flag and start over.

The second race, with 29 laps to go, started with Verstappen to the front, followed by Leclerc , Norris, Perez Y Sainz, with Alonso in 12th position, two from the point zone. And after a start behind the safety car, Hamilton has come back to ‘minimize’ damage in second place and Verstappen has culminated his ‘masterpiece’ with a victory that compensates him for his disappointment of three weeks ago in Bahrain and catapults him into the fight for the title.