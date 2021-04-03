GP Doha 2021 – Raúl Fernández dominates the Moto2 afternoon free practice

04/02/2021 at 7:17 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Raul Fernandez (Kalex), a debutant in the Moto2 category, set the fastest time at the end of the first day of free practice for the Doha Grand Prix at the Losail circuit.

Fernandez he stayed very close to the track record and in his wake they had to settle for being the Italian Fabio di Giannantonio (Kalex), who got half a second, and more than six tenths Remy gardner (Kalex) or Marco Bezzecchi, among others.

As in Moto3, it took almost nothing for the Moto2 riders to start riding much faster than in the morning and the clearest example was that of the Italian. Celestino Vietti (Kalex), who rolled in 1: 59.345 to become the initial leader of the session when in the morning he had only been able to finish twelfth.

And from Vietti The changes at the head of the race began to take place, initially with the Italians as protagonists because both Fabio di Giannantonio (Kalex), the fastest in the morning, like March Bezzecchi (Kalex) lowered the time of his compatriot, also the American Joe Roberts (Kalex).

In their attempt to improve, some were not so lucky and were on the ground, it was the case of the Italian Nicolo Bulega (Kalex) at turn four and although he lost time in repairing the bike at least he was able to finish the session.

Say Giannantonio he continued his ascending career to roll in 1: 59.058 shortly after – with a series of laps always in the same 59 second – and thus regain the first place that the Australian had taken from him Remy gardner (Kalex).

The final minutes were again intense and all the riders jumped to the asphalt with the intention of looking for a good time that would allow them to directly access the second classification.

And the first to surprise, once again, was a rookie, the Spanish Raul Fernandez (Kalex), who stopped the clock at 1: 58.541, barely four tenths of a second behind the absolute record in the category, which the American achieved last weekend. Joe Roberts (Kalex) when shooting at 1: 58.136.

With the checkered flag waving on the finish line, some relevant names were left without meeting that objective, as was the case with Xavier Vierge (Kalex), Jorge Navarro (Darkwood), Albert Arenas (Darkwood), Hector Garzó (Kalex), the Swiss Thomas Luthi (Kalex), Bo bendsneyder (Kalex), from the Netherlands, or the British Jake dixon (Kalex).

Who if they got it, in addition to Raul Fernandez, Fabio Di Giannantonio or Remy gardner They were Marco Bezzecchi, Sam lowes (Kalex), the world leader, who was seventh, or the Spanish Aron Canet (Darkwood) and Augusto Fernandez (Kalex).