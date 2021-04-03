GP Doha 2021 – Masiá takes pole position in Moto3

SPORT.es 04/03/2021
The Spanish Jaume Masiá he claimed pole position in the Moto3 category of the Doha GP 2021 with a time of 2: 05: 913. The Valencian Red Bull KTM Ajo, current leader of the World Championship, once again showed off at the Losail circuit and will start from the first position.
He also spanish Sergio garcia He finished second, but will start from the ‘boxes’ as he has to comply with the sanction imposed by the Panel of Stewards. The second place will be occupied Jeremy Alcoba.
A third career pole for @jaume_masia! 😎
With @ garciadols11’s penalty, @GresiniRacing duo @jeremyalcoba and @ gabrirodrigo2 will complete the front row! 💪 # Moto3 | #DohaGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/EH61t8z45j
– MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) April 3, 2021
Gabriel Rodrigo will start from the fourth position, ahead of the Japanese Tatsuki suzuki and from italian Andrea Migno.
Darryn binder he had to settle for seventh place ahead of his teammate John McPhee and from the Spanish Pedro Acosta and Izan Guevara.