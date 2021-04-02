GP Doha 2021 – Darryn Binder leads FP2 and the first day of Moto3

04/02/2021

The South African Darryn binder (Honda) led the first day of free practice for the Moto3 Doha Grand Prix, which takes place this weekend at the Losail circuit, ahead of the Spanish Sergio garcia (Gasgas) and the Spanish-Argentine Gabriel Rodrigo (Sling).

Binder (Honda) came out like an exhalation in the second set of free practice to roll in 2: 04.781, which was half a second faster than the morning record and that when there was still more than half an hour of practice ahead, but when going down The sun and the lights were on in Losail, conditions improved remarkably for all the pilots and that was quickly reflected in the personal records of all of them.

In any case, to Binder That record earned him to climb to the first place since none of his rivals was able to roll faster.

In those first bars of the second session after Binder the Hispanic-Argentine was placed Gabriel Rodrigo (Honda), who had been much more “discreet” in the first session, pursued by the British John McPhee (Honda) and with a quartet of Spaniards behind him, Jaume Masiá (KTM), the fastest in the morning, Izan Guevara (Gasgas), Jeremy Alcoba (Honda) and Sergio garcia (Gasgas).

And so the classification in the category endured until the last “time attack” of the day for Moto3, with less than seven minutes of training ahead, the first riders took to the track again to try to get their best classification for the second and final test day, knowing that this is the best time to get a good record.

But once again there were many drivers who waited until the last moment to go out on the track behind other rivals and literally to play a single fastest lap in their qualification, which is still a risk since last week there were quite a few those who miscalculated and when they turned the pitch had run out of time and saw a checkered flag.

With little more than two minutes and twenty seconds, almost the entire bulk of the Moto3 “peloton” took to the track, although some of them perhaps did it too close to complete a turn and have time to attempt a fast lap, as it was in case of Jeremy Alcoba, Andrea Migno, Jaume Masiá, Niccolo Antonelli or Xavier Artigas, among other “favorites” in the category.

While, ahead, Sergio García achieved the goal and rose to second place, after an unapproachable Darryn binder, by Rodrigo third, the British John McPhee fourth, the japanese Tatsuki suzuki (Honda), I take off, and after him, up to five Spaniards, Jaume Masiá (KTM), Izan Guevara (Gasgas), Jeremy Alcoba (Honda) and Pedro Acosta (KTM).

Pilots such as Italians were left out of the second direct classification Dennis Foggia (Honda) and Andrea Migno (Honda), the Czech Filip salac (Honda), the Turk Denis Öncü (KTM) or Japanese Ayumu Sasaki (KTM).

The Spanish Adrian Fernandez (Husqvarna) also finished out of the second ranking by being 16th, as Carlos Tatay (KTM), twenty-first, and Xavier Artigas (Honda), twenty-third.