GP de Catalunya (Montmeló) MotoGP 2021: Schedules and where to watch for free

The fastest riders on the planet will get their motorcycle engines ringing again this weekend. The Motorcycle World Championship does not rest and joins a new Grand Prix on European territory. On this occasion the World Cup moves to the Circuit of Montmeló, with the Catalan GP 2021.

Built in 1989, the Catalan track is considered one of the best designed tracks in recent decades. With 4.6 kilometers in length, the circuit has 6 left and 8 right curves, offering a long straight of 1,047 meters where some MotoGPs have managed to exceed 350 kilometers per hour.

In this circuit, the record of the time per race lap belongs to the Spanish pilot Jorge Lorenzo, when in 2018 on the back of his Ducati he stopped the chrono in 1: 40,021. The Mallorcan had achieved pole position the day before and also claimed victory on Sunday afternoon. Last season the victory went to the French Fabio Quartararo. But let’s focus on this Catalan GP; let’s know their schedules and how to watch for free.

Timetables MotoGP Catalunya 2021

Friday June 4

Start End Session Category Start End Session Category 09:00 09:40 FP1 Moto3 09:55 10:40 FP1 MotoGP 10:55 11:35 FP1 Moto2 11:50 12:20 FP1 MotoE 13:15 13:55 FP2 Moto3 14: 10 14:55 FP2 MotoGP 15:10 15:50 FP2 Moto2 16:05 16:35 FP2 MotoE

Saturday June 5

Start End Session Category Start End Session Category 09:00 09:40 FP3 Moto3 09:55 10:40 FP3 MotoGP 10:55 11:35 FP3 Moto2 11:50 12:20 FP3 MotoE 12:35 12:50 Q1 Moto3 13: 00 13:15 Q2 Moto3 13:30 14:00 FP4 MotoGP 14:10 14:25 Q1 MotoGP 14:35 14:50 Q2 MotoGP 15:10 15:25 Q1 Moto2 15:35 15:50 Q2 Moto2 16:10 16 : 50 E-Pole MotoE

Sunday June 6

Start End Session Category Start End Session Category 09:00 09:20 Moto3 Warm Up 09:30 09:50 MotoGP Warm Up 10:00 10:20 Moto2 Warm Up 11:20 – Moto3 Race 13:00 – MotoGP Race 14:30 – Moto2 Race 16:00 – MotoE Race

Hopefully we can enjoy one of our favorite sports more than last weekend, when the young driver Jason dupasquier (Sweden) of Moto3 died after injuries caused by an accident during the day on Saturday. It is the saddest face of motorsport, of all motor sports, which are still risky activities where the lives of the drivers are constantly at stake.

