GP Catalunya MotoGP – Zarco ‘flies’ and takes the second free in Montmeló

06/04/2021 at 3:41 PM CEST

EFE

The French Johann zarco (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) beat the rest of the rivals over the checkered flag in the second free practice session from the first day of the MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalonia at the Barcelona circuit, in Montmeló.

Zarco stopped his best time in 1: 39.235 and surpassed by barely 21 thousandths of a second who until that moment had marked the references of the category almost at all times, the Italian Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha YZR M 1), ahead of the world leader, the French Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1) and with the South African Brad binder as the first KTM rider in fourth place.

Equality is once again the predominant note in the category with up to sixteen pilots in a difference less than the second, from Johann zarco until Joan Mir.

One of the most significant novelties of the session, at least initially, was seeing the Spanish Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) much more “effective”, since almost all the time he was among the leading drivers from the time table.

TO Marquez he could be seen barely two tenths of a second from the reference rider, the Italian Franco Morbidelli, But when the final section of the batch began, in which all the riders change tires and use their particular set-up strategies, the Repsol Honda rider succumbed to the attacks of his rivals to be relegated to fifteenth place.

Marquez got a better lap in the first part of the round of 1: 40.120, which was faster than the record that in the morning gave the first place to Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia RS-GP), who stopped the clock at 1: 40.378, although ahead of him, a few thousandths, they were so much Franco Morbidelli like french Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1), world leader.

MotoGP on DAZN available live and on demand. Subscribe and start your month for free

But in the final section of the session, as usually happens with the last tire change, in which each team raises its particular compounding strategies, only the Portuguese Miguel Oliveira (KTM RC 16) opted for the harder compounds, while the rest of the riders did so on intermediate or soft tires.

Marquez He tried until the last lap and although in some of the sets he was among the top ten of the day, in the last set he lost almost half a second and fell to fifteenth position without lowering his initial record of the batch.

Maverick Viñales (Yamaha YZR M 1), which “premieres” technical chief with the Italian Silvano Galbusera, who replaces the Spanish Esteban Garcia, finished as the best Spaniard in sixth place, between the two official Ducati riders, the Italian Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia (fifth), and the Australian Jack Miller (seventh).

Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia RS-GP), who had been the fastest on the morning session, ended the day ninth, just ahead of his brother Pol (Repsol Honda RC 213 V), while outside the second direct classification they were also Marc Márquez, the current world champion Joan Mir (Suzuki GSX RR), Iker Lecuona (KTM RC 16), Alex Marquez (Honda RC 213 V) or Italian Valentino rossi (Yamaha YZR M 1).

Jorge Martin, who reappeared after the fall he suffered in Portugal and in which he broke eight bones, paid for the effort made throughout the day and could not lower his record in the morning, so he finished in a delayed twenty-first position.