GP Azerbaijan – Pérez, about to lose the victory due to a hydraulic problem in his Red Bull

Sergio Pérez’s surprising victory in Baku was close to fizzling out as a result of a hydraulic failure in his car. Luckily for him and Red Bull, the car held up to the checkered flag.

Baku It usually offers many surprises and this year, when it seemed that the race was going to be the most boring in a long time at this circuit, everything started to change with a few laps to go.

Following the first warning in the form of a Lance Stroll tire blowout accident, Max Verstappen saw the same fate suffer just a few laps from the end and with the race perfectly controlled up to that point.

“Pérez was suffering from a hydraulic problem and we were afraid that the car would not reach the end”

That allowed Sergio perez inheriting the leadership of the race, which he had to defend in a kind of two-lap mini-race after the red flag caused by his teammate.

But Lewis Hamilton, who had been hounding the Mexican throughout the race, wanted victory and Pérez knew he would suffer to maintain first place. Even more so with hydraulic problems that his car was suffering, something that the driver and the team revealed after the race.

Despite this, Pérez got the final victory, having to stop the car just after turning in the first corner after seeing the checkered flag. “First of all I have to say that I am very sorry for Max because he had a tremendous race and he really deserved the victory. It would have been amazing to get that 1-2 for the team. But in the end, you know it’s a fantastic day for us, ”Pérez pointed out after the victory.

«We were close to removing the car, but fortunately we managed to finish the race. The road to the end was quite difficult, “the Mexican emphasized.

Christian horner He gave more explanations than his driver, noting that “Pérez was suffering from a hydraulic problem and we were really worried that the car would not reach the end of the race, that’s why it stopped after the checkered flag. Fortunately everything worked extremely well and Sergio did a great, great job ».

The other key to the race was in the highlight from standing behind the red flag, in which Hamilton got to overtake Pérez before braking at Turn 1. «I started badly and he got next to me, but I thought I was not going to lose. I braked as late as I could and he did the same. It didn’t work for him. It is a great confidence boost for both me and the team, “concluded Pérez.

After this great result, Sergio Pérez placed third in the drivers’ championship with 69 points, three more than Lando Norris. In addition, Red Bull increases its advantage in the constructors’ championship and already leads Mercedes by 26 points.