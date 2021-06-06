GP Azerbaijan – Alonso returns in his best version: «At last a small reward»

Despite not enjoying a positive pace for most of the race, being overtaken by different rivals on the straight, Alonso was able to climb up to 4 places in the last two laps after the red flag.

Condemned to settle for a time achieved with a used tire and in worse condition than those of his rivals in the different key points of the classification, Fernando Alonso managed to climb to 6th position in Baku after a 2-lap sprint race after no enjoy a good rhythm during the previous 49 laps. The overall performance of the Alpine A521 did not let him defend himself and lost several positions naturally when DRS was allowed, but his performance after the red flag served to regain some of the lost ground.

“Happy; I was talking to the team before the highlight and saying … ‘Look, we’re going to go all out. If there is any gap, I’m going to get in. If we lose a point, we go against the wall or we lose the front wing, well look, too bad, but we are going to try at least ‘», Alonso explained about his comeback. «They were two very fun laps, they tasted little. Almost another highlight would have been good. “

The premature abandonment of his teammate due to problems in his power unit left him as the only survivor of the French team on the track, a setback that Alpine will have to review along with the errors in the exhausts. «The car turned out very well too, the truth is that the guys from the team have done a great job in the last few outings: for now 3 or 4 Grand Prix we are always in the Top 3 of which we left, so that helps, we have seized the moment, “continued Alonso.

«Today has gone well, other times it goes wrong. We always try to prepare it in the same way, today we had that bit of luck with us. There is still work to be done, because I think that in the race up to that point we were a bit slow, we have to keep working. At the end a small reward that makes us happy the afternoon, “he added.

Positive trend

He himself recently recognized that the aspect that is costing him the most to ‘tame’ in his return to Formula 1 are the tires, a vital piece of the premier category of motorsport today, so the concern was just and necessary , fully trusting in his abilities to turn the situation around. The highlighted behind the Safety Car They allowed him to test how to heat them properly and run them, something to learn from.

Step by step, Alonso seems to resume the good feelings with the tires that he treasured in his last season in Formula 1.

“There [en las resalidas] yes he had quite an advantage, because he had stopped to put the red ones. They have been good decisions in the stops and in the exit system that we have worked well for a few months already. I feel more comfortable, I think the weekend had been quite solid and finishing 10th was little reward for the team and me, so now I’m happier», He detailed.

«I think taking Monaco off, which was a bit strange there, but … even in Monaco FP1, FP2, FP3 and Sunday were very good on my part of confidence and pace with the car. On Saturday, finishing 17th in Monaco, the story is over, so … It was a strange Saturday in Monaco, if I take that away I think from Portugal there is a line that I am quite satisfied», Concluded an Alonso who aspires to show his best version race after race and not at specific moments.