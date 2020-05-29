Credit: DEPOSITPHOTOS / MEXSPORT

Necaxa gave one more defeat to the Pumas and, incidentally, it further distanced them from Liguilla positions in this e-Liga MX. Those commanded by Kevin Mercado They beat 3-0 Alan Mozo who did not find the way during the 90 minutes of play on this day 15 of Closing 2020.

Both institutions they came from falling in their respective meetings. Necaxa received one of the biggest goals in this e-Liga MX from Chivas; meanwhile Pumas fell at home to ‘La Franja’.

Mauro Quiroga passed the Rays just 17 ′. The ‘Commander‘Headed off a huge corner cross from the right side. Own Quiroga made it 2-0 five minutes later after finishing alone inside the rival girl’s area.

📹 # NoTeLoPierdas

🕞16 ‘: G⚽⚽⚽L! The ‘Commander’ Mauro Quiroga, scores with his specialty, the header. # TeamMercado 1-0 # TeamMozo # Desafío 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/KbYo5QheGW – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 29, 2020

The triplet for Mauro Quiroga It came in the complementary part. Pumas he tried to pass lines and had some dangerous actions; However, he could never be effective in front of the goal defended by the goalkeeper Hugo González.

With this result, Necaxa sneaked in among the candidates to access the Liguilla of this e-Liga MX. Contrary to what it looks like with Pumas, who left positions of the ‘Big party’ after a major streak of negative results.

📹 # NoTeLoPierdas

🕞60 ‘: G⚽⚽⚽L! Again ‘The Commander’! Mauro Quiroga pushes the ball and marks his Hat-Trick. # TeamMercado 3-0 # TeamMozo # Desafío 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/u7BjKXjQX8 – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 29, 2020

