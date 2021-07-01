Governors react to López Obrador’s message 3 years after electoral victory

MEXICO CITY

Through their social networks, governors of the country gave their support to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador 3 years after his electoral victory.

The governor of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa, recognized and supported President López Obrador in his fight for a better country.

We celebrate three years of the #VictoriaDelPueblo, with which the fourth transformation of the country began for the well-being of Mexicans, ”he wrote.

The governor of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García, shared the transmission of President López Obrador’s message and wrote on his Twitter account:

3rd Year of the Historic Democratic Triumph of the People of Mexico “

jcs