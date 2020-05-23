The leaders will request the Ministry of Finance to accelerate the delivery of the Stabilization and Participation Fund.

During the Interstate Meeting headed by the governors of Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Durango, Jalisco and Colima The current situation of the pandemic was evaluated and the conditions for the partial economic reopening in its entities were established.

At the event, held in Parras de la Fuente, Coahuila, were present Francisco Cabeza de Vaca, President of Tamaulipas; Jaime Rodríguez Calderón, from Nuevo León; Enrique Alfaro, from Jalisco; José Ignacio Peralta, from Colima; José Rosas Aispuro, from Durango and Miguel Ángel Riquelme, host representative.

Among the agreements reached, the request to the federal government to cancel the agreement issued by the Ministry of Energy (Sener) and the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace) stood out. The above, under the argument that it affects the generation and investment of renewable energy in their states.

Also, it was indicated that the Increased testing for detection of Covid-19 in their states, as well as the implementation of protocols for the reopening of companies in the authorized sectors.

In this sense, it was indicated that these will be responsible for provide transportation for your staffIn addition, if necessary, measures will be evaluated for the reopening of nurseries for the children of workers from essential companies.

Likewise, they announced that next week a formal request will be presented to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) to payment of all outlays made by states in response to the pandemic.

Finally, the leaders held a meeting with the Texas Secretary of State, Ruth R. Hughs, with whom they agreed on coordinated actions regarding the homologation of essential industries, foreign trade, prevention of contagions related to migration and non-essential travel. (Ntx)