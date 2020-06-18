The leaders have developed proposals to contain the economic impact of the pandemic, and plan to meet with the president without « political agendas. »

Members of the group of governors named Bajío Occidente Center Alliance, expressed their interest in meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to discuss the process of economic revival in their states.

Gathered in Jalisco, the governors of Aguascalientes, Martin Orozco Sandoval; Querétaro, Francisco Domínguez Servien, and Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo, spoke about the various strategies to support companies, workers and vulnerable groups in their states.

The host, Enrique Alfaro, Jalisco Governor, explained that the meeting with the President of the Republic would be « an exercise of respect in a republican exercise in which what we ask is that approaches that are strategic for the development of each of the federal entities can be addressed » .

« We have no interest in paying for the confrontation, we want to dialogue, we want to build agreements, We want to help him, I also believe that the President of Mexico will move the country forward, each of us in our responsibility. «

Alfaro insisted that the governors of the Alliance they have no hidden political agendas, and who do not seek to pay « to the atmosphere of tension and confrontation that has been generated in Mexico in recent times. »

Economic recovery strategies

In a press conference, the leaders presented the different economic reactivation strategies that have been explored, including plans to support the productive sector and workers, as well as food programs for the population in vulnerable situations.

« We are evaluating the best practices in each of the states, so that from these lessons we can fine-tune our strategies, » said Enrique Alfaro.

The Governor of Aguascalientes, Martín Orozco, stated that the economic crisis that the entities will face « will last longer than the Covid-19 crisis. »

« If we do not attend to the economic crisis, a security crisis will come to us, because many people who will seek to occupy themselves with something and bring food to their homes will have to be committing crimes, » he warned.

To achieve this, he made four proposals:

Support for micro, small and medium-sized companies through « soft » loans.

Encourage the attraction of foreign investment, above all, generating legal certainty in their states.

Create infrastructure development plans, since it not only generates economic reactivation, it also fosters competitiveness.

Explore public-private investment schemes, as well as public debt contracting.

Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo, Governor of Guanajuatoannounced that the members of the Alliance will be holding virtual meetings in the coming weeks with representatives of the Latin American Development Bank and the United Nations Office for Project Services, as well as with Mexican banking institutions, to obtain financing and raise infrastructure and investment projects.