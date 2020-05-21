BRASILIA – With an eye on the release of emergency relief to states and municipalities to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, governors meet with President Jair Bolsonaro by video conference this Thursday at 10 am, preaching “peace” and “togetherness” in public, but plunged into mutual distrust.

The group agreed to put aside the tension caused by Bolsonaro’s frequent criticisms social distancing and adhere to an agenda to obtain guarantees from the federal government for the release of resources, require extensive testing and demand the delivery of respirators and kits of personal protective equipment.

Governors, privately, complain that meetings with the president tend to be unproductive and have no immediate results. In March, in a round of meetings with governors by regions, the highlight was the discussion held by Bolsonaro with the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), one of his main political opponents.

The new invitation from the president was made under the pretext of discussing the sanction of the bailout project for states and municipalities and the veto to the passage of the text that allows the salary increase for civil servants until 2021. Last week, Bolsonaro said that the president of Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), would participate in the meeting, but this is not foreseen.

The bill passed the Senate on the 6th and has not yet been sanctioned by Bolsonaro. The deadline ends on the 27th. The relief program provided for in the proposal allocates R $ 60 billion to States and municipalities to compensate for lost revenue and preventive actions.

Governors agreed with the meeting, but say there is a consensus that the responsibility for the veto rests with the president, although most of the group agrees not to allow salary increases. “It is his responsibility. We will listen to what the president has to say and talk about the financial situation of our states,” said a governor. Estadão.

To avoid a new clash, the governor of Mato Grosso, Reinaldo Azambuja (PSDB), was in charge of being the spokesperson for the demands and adopting a conciliatory tone. The decision was taken at the meeting held on the morning of Wednesday, 20, with the participation of representatives from 18 states.

In a press conference this Wednesday, Doria, who does not rule out adopting the lockdown (total blockade in the state), said that she will hold a “meeting in peace with the President of the Republic” in order to “protect life, obey science and respect the guidance of medicine. . ” “The expectation is of union against the coronavirus”, he told the Estadão the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB), which decreed the lockdown in 17 municipalities in the state.

The mild speech of the governors is also an attempt to avoid being dragged into the president’s narrative that he seeks dialogue, but finds resistance in the heads of state executives. The fear is that the meeting will be used by Bolsonaro, who defends the end of the quarantine, to share the burden of the new coronavirus pandemic. The disease has already registered 18,859 deaths and 291,579 confirmed cases in the country.

The assessment is that the president’s strategy of blaming the governors for the economic chaos has not found an echo in most of the population and can now try to share the blame for the escalation of the covid-19 in the country. Last week, Bolsonaro called on businessmen to “play hard” against the governor of São Paulo to demand a return to commercial activities.

