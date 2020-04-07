On Saturday, after participating in a conference with the leaders of different American sports, the president Donald trump He expressed his hope that the coronavirus Give in and the stadiums fill up again as soon as possible.

The president made special emphasis on his desire that the NFL start in September as planned. However, his words have not modified the vision of the governors of various entities, who did not lean on him to presage an encouraging scenario.

“I do not anticipate that this (resuming sports in the fall) will happen in our state. Our decision will be made based on the facts, on health experts, on our ability to face the moment and have the pertinent surveillance and evidence to determine if it is appropriate, “noted the Governor of California, Gavin newsom.

The democrat J.B. Pritzker, from Illinois, he referred to the uncertain future of the professional organization of football of the most populated city in your state.

“The Bears are a great team, whether they play or not, but I’m going to say it: It doesn’t depend on us … No one knows if everything will be ready in September,” he said.

The governor of Ohio Mike De Wine, was more optimistic, although it did not augur the best of the future for the fans who long for the moment to return home to their favorite teams.

“I don’t think anyone knows where we will be in September. Theoretically, it is possible that, with enough evidence, players can be put on the field much sooner than people in the stands,” he said.

U.S It is the country with the most cases of Covid-19 confirmed, with about 379 thousand and more than 11 thousand deaths by contagion.

