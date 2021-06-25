Governors-elect of Morena meet with the Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera

MEXICO CITY

The elected governors of Morena met this Thursday with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and with the Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera, at the National Palace.

Alfonso Durazo, governor-elect of Sonora, explained that the day was divided into two parts, the first consisted of a meal led by López Obrador, and a subsequent presentation of each entity.

There were actually two meetings, one with the president where we were all the governors, governors, elected from Morena, a joint assessment was made, on the political-electoral assessment of each of the states, and later each of the guests exposed some of the priorities to the President of the Republic, “said Durazo as he left the National Palace.

Subsequently, the elected governors met with the still Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera, to whom they explained in a general way the projects and budgetary requirements of each entity.

They were, at this time, general ideas, and in particular, some proposals will be presented with the Secretary of the Treasury each of the elected governors, “said the next governor of Sonora.

He reiterated that the governors and the president recalled that as part of a political project, they must work in a coordinated manner.

The commitment of all to work intensely under the principles of the fourth transformation in such a way that we can fulfill the commitments that we made with the citizenry and deserved the electoral support that the victory gave us, “Durazo emphasized.

In addition, Durazo said that the way of operating the National Conference of Governors (Conago) should be rethought, since its work scheme is obsolete.

Evelyn Salgado, governor-elect in Guerrero, said that her campaign of gratitude to those who voted for her will start in Cochoapa, because there was not a single vote against Morena.

We are going to start a working tour of Cochoapa, because there the PRI had zero votes, the PAN had zero votes and the PRD zero votes and Morena 373 votes, so we are going to start the appreciation tour in Cochoapa, one of the poorest areas of the state, “said Salgado.

The meeting of the head of the Executive with the governors was called at 2:30 p.m.

Alfonso Durazo arrived at the National Palace an hour before.

They were followed by Marina del Pilar Ávila, from Baja California; Evelyn Salgado, from Guerrero; Índira Vizcaino, from Colima; Miguel Ángel Navarro, from Nayarit; David Monreal, from Zacatecas; Lorena Cuéllar, from Tlaxcala; Rubén Rocha, from Sinaloa; and Víctor Cruz, from Baja California Sur.

All of them came through the Corregidora street entrance. The elected candidate of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramirez Bedolla, entered through the entrance of Moneda Street.

The governors-elect of Morena left the National Palace at 7:50 p.m.

During the afternoon, President López Obrador published on his social networks that at the meeting “we ate and discussed matters of interest with the elected governors.”

We ate and talked about matters of interest with the elected governors of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Nayarit, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas. pic.twitter.com/oUYz1GwgO8 – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) June 24, 2021

