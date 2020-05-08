Governors João Doria (PSDB), from São Paulo, and Flávio Dino (PCdoB), from Maranhão, criticized President Jair Bolsonaro because of the “march” to the Supreme Court (STF) alongside businessmen. The president gathered sector leaders on Thursday, 7, with the objective of embarrassing the President of the Court, Minister Dias Toffoli, by alerting him about the risks of Brazil “becoming a Venezuela” with the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic on the economy .

Doria called the march another “mistake” by the president. “Today (this Thursday, 7th), Bolsonaro made another mistake, taking a group of sector leaders to talk to the president of the Supreme Court to request what he should not request. The responsibility for quarantine is not with the Supreme nor with the President. The Supreme has already issued its opinion, correctly, deliberating that it is up to the governors to make and attend the quarantines to their States “, affirmed in panel of the Brazil Conference at Harvard & MIT. Governors Helder Barbalho (MDB), from Pará, and Renato Casagrande (PSB), from Espírito Santo also participated.

Governors participate in Brazil Conference 2020

Photo: Playback / TV Estadão / Estadão

The São Paulo governor also assessed that the president still mislead businessmen with regard to the industries of SP, saying that in the state none were closed during the quarantine.

“An unprecedented lobby,” said Flávio Dino, from Maranhão. “It is something never seen before. I regret that serious leaders have been taken on yet another adventure. It is a burden of contempt for the lives of thousands of Brazilians. It is a sad day. The president manages to make attacks on the federative structure and the structure of the Three Powers . He wanted to kill the federation and violate the Three Powers. “

Governors criticized speeches that oppose public health care and economic recovery. Dino stated that it is necessary to first be concerned with the death of individuals (CPFs) and then with CNPJs, in reference to companies.

“It is not possible to recover the economy with crowded cemeteries,” said Doria. Barbalho added: “Brazil should only have one opponent, which is the new coronavirus. Any other opponent that we choose at that moment is a disservice.”

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

.