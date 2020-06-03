Mexico City.- Governors of the country and the Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, held a meeting to analyze the mitigation of Covid-19, its impact on the national economy and the implementation strategy of return to economic activity.

In it, it was ratified that the federation and the states have a “legal and moral obligation” to work together, in coordination.

The members of Conago and the Government of Mexico reiterated their willingness and willingness so that, in a coordinated manner, they continue joining efforts in a climate of full cooperation.

The following agreements were reached:

1.- The Ministry of Health of the government of Mexico will send in writing to the states, the indicators that are used for the construction of the Covid-19 traffic light.

The Ministry of the Interior communicates the agreements reached between the @GobiernoMX and the @CONAGO_oficial. https://t.co/AAdNtri42u pic.twitter.com/Dw1D7ZQhgt – Governorate (@SEGOB_mx) June 2, 2020

2.- Weekly, the Ministry of Health will send to the states the values ​​observed in these indicators by each federal entity, who will formulate the corresponding comments and observations.

3- Once the consensus between the federation and the states has been reached, the Covid-19 traffic light will be made public.

4.- The federation will issue a general provision with the criteria that the states must apply to mitigate the pandemic.

5.- The megalopolis states agreed to use a single traffic light.

The head of government, the governor and 28 state governors were present; also the secretaries of Economy, Graciela Márquez Colín; of Labor and Social Welfare, Luisa María Alcalde Luján; and of Culture, Alejandra Frausto Guerrero; also the undersecretaries of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez; and of Government, Ricardo Peralta Saucedo; as well as the general directors of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo Aburto; and the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers, Luis Antonio Ramírez Pineda.

The states of Jalisco and Yucatan attended virtually with a representative.

