Elon Musk is threatening to relocate Tesla from California, after Alamade County authorities prevented his factory from resuming activities amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Its plant in Fremont closed since last March 23. The case is that from Mexico, the governor of Guanajuato, Diego Sinhué Rodríguez, was neither slow nor lazy … He took the opportunity to invite Musk to produce his cars in the entity, after the US authorities prevented him from returning to his activities.

In a message on Twitter, Sinhué wrote to Musk that in Guanajuato they would be “delighted to receive a team from their company to discuss a business plan for Tesla,” he said. According to the governor, one of the most important reasons why the businessman should consider moving his plant to Guanajuato is because it is about “The most dynamic area of ​​Latin America in the field of automobile manufacturing, with seven plants in its territory,” he explained.

Musk planned to restart operations at his Fremont plant after complying with contingency measures imposed by Alameda County authorities. The company’s plans were to bring back 30 percent of its workforce, as The Verge explained. And although the magnate suggested that keeping his operations detained longer could be considered “a serious risk,” authorities said Tesla still did not meet the criteria necessary to reopen.

To solve the crisis, Tesla reduced its employees’ wages, while the rest of the workers who cannot continue their jobs remotely were granted unpaid leave. Approximately 10,000 Tesla employees work at the Fremont plant, where Model 3, Model S and Model X cars are assembled.

So far, it is unknown what could happen to all Tesla employees if the plant ended up moving elsewhere.

