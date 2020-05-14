The governor Wanda Vázquez Garced announced on Thursday the distribution of $ 2.2 billion to the Department of Health (DS), Government and the private sector to revive the economy; in the emergency by coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the Executive -who spoke during a press conference- detailed the money would be distributed as shown below:

–Health:

• $ 150 million (testing, tracing, isolation, and treatment)

–government:

• $ 150 million | Unemployment Fund

• $ 100 million | Municipalities

• $ 100 million | Protective equipment, disinfection materials at government level

• $ 50 million | Assistance in public hospitals

• $ 40 million | Remote work program

• $ 40 million | Telemedicine program

• $ 10 million | Department of Correction and Rehabilitation (DCR)

• $ 5 million | Help homeless people

• Reserve $ 485 million

–Private sector:

• $ 350 million | Payroll protection to employers who continued to pay employees, despite closing during the emergency.

• $ 200 million | Second round of assistance to self-employed workers. They will receive $ 1,000.

• $ 250 million | Companies with between 2 to 49 employees. They will receive $ 5,000.

• $ 100 million | Medium-sized companies with 50 to 500 employees. They will receive $ 10,000.

• $ 150 million | Private hospitals

• $ 50 million | Tourism industry

• $ 10 million | Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) training programs

Vázquez Garced, among other issues, also reported the federal government approved a plan to expand benefits and beneficiaries of the Nutrition Assistance Program (PAN) to distribute $ 297 million.

However, and between advertisement and advertisement, he acknowledged more help is needed.

“We know there are many people in need who are waiting for help. We are working very hard“said Vázquez Garced, accompanied by agency heads and multiple leaders from the private sector.

To date, and according to the executive, in Puerto Rico they have distributed $ 1.7 billion in aid.

