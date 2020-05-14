© JOSH EDELSON / . via .

A house burns in a fire in Sonoma in October 2019.

The governor Gavin newsom He reported Wednesday on the state’s plan to prepare for the wildfire season and also assured the public that his efforts will not affect California’s response to COVID-19.

From January to May 10 last year we had 675 wildfires. From January to May 10 this year we’ve had 1,130 wildfires. A 60% increase. As we continue to fight # COVID19 we can’t pull back on priorities that keep us safe. We will continue invest, prepare & fight wildfires across CA. – Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 13, 2020

With the help of the California Fire Chief Tom porter, the emergency services community, PG&E and the public, Newsom hopes to adequately prepare California for the fire season with adequate wildfire mitigation plans.

Energy provider PG&E has recently increased its number of weather stations and HD cameras to properly observe and prepare for forest fires.

The budget for the emergency services office is improving to reinforce the continuous monitoring of forest fires, earthquakes and all other hazards, as well as to plan a budget of $ 17.3 million for adequate early warning systems.

Newsom also announced that Cal Fire will receive $ 85.7 million to improve fire response capacity by hiring additional staff.

Porter says the most important aspects of a successful effort are response, prevention, and preparedness.

Within the response sector, Porter said that in all major emergencies, Cal Fires leads the response, but not just on its own. Cal Fire is largely successful in part because of the involvement of local government, cities, counties, districts, federal partners, as well as the Department of Fish and Wildlife. In the prevention sector, Porter notes that prevention is critical to keep fires small and keep firefighters well so they can continue to help the public. Lastly, in the preparedness sector, Porter notes that the public has a large part to play in this, and encouraged visiting readyforwildfire.org to find a checklist and important information in the effort to adequately respond to forest fire risks.